Road to the WTA Finals: Andreeva's career-defining season brings her to a new milestone

Editor’s note: Starting Tuesday, Oct. 27, we’re publishing Road to the WTA Finals, an eight-part snapshot of the qualifiers and the form they bring to Indian Wells. Check back all week for new installments.

Road to the WTA Finals: Noskova | Muchova | Svitolina | Gauff | Pegula

What Mirra Andreeva has achieved at just 19 years old is quite impressive.

She's a Grand Slam champion, a six-time singles title winner on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and Olympic silver medalist in doubles. She's also recently achieved a career-high World No. 3 rank.

The one thing missing is an appearance at the WTA Finals, but Andreeva will check that off the list next week at Indian Wells to bookend a career-defining season. She was on the verge of competing at the 2025 edition, but a puzzling scheduling decision -- one Andreeva says she "messed up big time" -- just kept her out of top eight.

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Last season, Andreeva put the tour on notice with her back-to-back WTA 1000 titles and a top 10 breakthrough. Her 2026 campaign, the year she won her biggest title and became a top 3 player, proved she's here to stay among the upper echelon of the tour.

The 2026 season in review

The scorecard

W-L: 50-16

Titles: 3 (Adelaide, Linz and Roland Garros)

In a nutshell: After starting on a high with a title in Adelaide, the pressure ramped up on Andreeva. The teenager didn't perform as well in Dubai and Indian Wells, both tournaments that she won in 2025. That motivated Andreeva to play an intense clay-court schedule, and with titles at Linz and Roland Garros and deep runs in Madrid, Rome and Stuttgart, she proved she was the best of anyone on the surface in 2026. With three titles and becoming a Grand Slam champion, Andreeva is amid her career-defining season.

Beyond the results

The match that defined her year: That first Grand Slam is always extra special. Andreeva's straight-sets win over qualifier Maja Chwalinska on Philippe-Chatrier created the moment she had been dreaming of. The win capped off the best clay-court season of her career and of anyone on tour this season. The 19-year-old is now the youngest Roland Garros champion since Monica Seles in 1992, and was the most recent of her six tour-level titles.

One number to know: 3. After her runner-up finish at Beijing, Andreeva became the third youngest player this century to make the top 3 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time. Andreeva (19 years, 166 days) was only older than Maria Sharapova (17 years, 294 days) and Kim Clijsters (18 years, 269 days).

The social highlight of the year: Andreeva is known to bring the good vibes wherever she goes, and for the second-straight year in Stuttgart, she led the crowd in wishing her coach, Conchita Martinez, a happy birthday. Martinez laughed and gestured a heart sign to Andreeva as she began her rendition, earning the applause of the Stuttgart crowd. A few weeks later in Madrid, Andreeva was the one in spotlight -- much to her chagrin -- as her doubles partner, Diana Shnaider, sang to her in celebration of her 19th birthday.

In her words: "Every match will have to require like 150% of your focus, of your mental side, of your physical side as well. Every match that you're going to have to play is going to be super tough. Here, first round 'Bam!' You can play against Aryna or Elena and of course, that's not going to be easy, but I personally worked for that the whole year, so I'm just excited to see what it's going to feel like." -- Andreeva to wtatennis.com in Beijing after qualifying for the WTA Finals

The shot of the year: Andreeva appeared to have a minimal chance to win this rally in her Dubai quarterfinal against Amanda Anisimova, who shaped the point for a seemingly backhand winner. However, Andreeva anticipated Anisimova's shot and turned the point on its head with a lob before finishing with a clever drop shot.

'Genius!' Andreeva foils Anisimova with lob and drop shot combo in Dubai

WTA Finals breakdown

Appearances: 0

What she's chasing: In some ways, Andreeva is on a quest to avenge what happened in the lead-up to the 2025 WTA Finals. By electing to not play Tokyo -- a decision Andreeva admits was a big mistake -- it opened the door for Elena Rybakina to snag the last qualification spot and ultimately win. One year later, there was no worry about Andreeva's qualification this go around. She could cap off a career-defining season with a WTA Finals championship, which would be her fourth title of the year.