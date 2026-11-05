WTA Finals by the numbers: The key records and rivalries to know

The culmination of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season is upon us.

Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 8, the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams will battle it out at the WTA Finals at Indian Wells.

The singles field includes three former champions and three newcomers. Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Linda Noskova make up Group 1, and Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova make up Group 2.

With this tournament featuring the best of the best, many of these players have long histories with each other, including storied rivalries and a host of classic matches between them.

Ahead of the prestigious year-end tournament, we look at some of the key matchups, past head-to-heads, former champions and near-misses.

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The established rivalries

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the three potential matchups that have the most history feature Sabalenka, who has spent 107 weeks at World No. 1 and has been to the WTA Finals more than any other player in the field.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 10-8

Sabalenka has played Rybakina, who overtook her for the top spot in the PIF WTA Rankings in September, the most. Sabalenka holds the slight edge in the star-studded rivalry, which dates all the way back to 2019. They've had four incredible matchups already this year, with Rybakina's wins in the Australian Open and US Open finals bookending Sabalenka's victories in the Indian Wells final and the Miami semifinals.

They first played at the WTA Finals back in 2023, a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win for Sabalenka in the group stage. Rybakina got revenge in the group stage the following year, winning in three. And last year, Rybakina beat Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0) in the final to win the title and complete an undefeated tournament.

In different groups, Sabalenka and Rybakina could meet in either the semifinals or final.

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Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 10-4

Sabalenka has largely owned this rivalry, though they've had some incredible matches. Sabalenka's come-from-behind win in the 2025 US Open semifinals comes right to mind, as does Pegula's 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) win in Wuhan a little over a month later. They also played in the 2024 US Open final, which Sabalenka won 7-5, 7-5.

Pegula got the best of Sabalenka in Berlin back in June, but Sabalenka overwhelmed the American in the US Open semifinals in September, one of the World No. 2's best matches all year.

"She played insane," Pegula said after that match. "She played at a super high level. Honestly, I don't really know if there was much I could do today."

Sabalenka beat Pegula in the WTA Finals group stage in 2022, and Pegula returned the favor with a straight-sets win in Mexico the following year. They played in the group stage again last year in Riyadh, a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win for Sabalenka.

They're in different groups, and could meet in the semis or final.

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Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 7-6

This rivalry has been extremely competitive, with two matches in particular becoming career-defining moments for the winner. Gauff beat Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final, coming from a set down to claim her first major. She pulled off another remarkable comeback at Roland Garros in 2025, again beating Sabalenka from a set down to win her second Slam. In their lone meeting in 2026, Sabalenka beat Gauff in three sets to win the Miami Open.

Gauff beat Sabalenka in the WTA Finals semifinals in 2024 en route to the title. They played at the Finals again last year, with Sabalenka winning 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the group stage.

They could meet in either the semifinals or final this year.

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The first-time matchup we hope to see

There's only one potential matchup that we've never seen before. Roland Garros champion Andreeva has never played tour veteran Pegula, making her fifth WTA Finals appearance.

They're in different groups, so their first career meeting would have to come in either the semifinals or final.

The challenge of going back to back

Rybakina had an inspired run in Riyadh last year, winning all five of her matches to win her first WTA Finals title and earn the biggest payout in women's sports history.

She returns to the Finals this year as the new World No. 1 and presumptive favorite. But going back to back at the year-end tournament has proven to be exceptionally difficult. We've had 10 different champions in the past 10 years, and no one has won consecutive Finals titles since Serena Williams in 2013 and 2014, completing a three-peat.

The only other players to win back-to-back WTA Finals are Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert.

If Rybakina wins this edition, she'll be in rare air, in the company of WTA legends.

The other potential multiple-time champions

Rybakina isn't the only player in the field who is chasing her second WTA Finals title.

Gauff won it in Riyadh back in 2024. She beat Pegula and Iga Swiatek in the group stage, then took down Sabalenka in the semifinals and Zheng Qinwen in a memorable 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) final.

The other former champion in this field is Svitolina, who returns to the Finals for the first time since 2019. She won it all the year prior, as the eighth seed and the last player to qualify. Svitolina swept the field, beating Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova, Caroline Wozniacki, Kiki Bertens and Sloane Stephens. The last four matches went to a third set, and she came from a set down in two of them, including the final against Stephens.

The near-misses

Both Sabalenka and Pegula have come painfully close to lifting the Billie Jean King Trophy.

Sabalenka reached her first final in 2022, losing to Caroline Garcia in straight sets. She returned to the championship match again last year, falling to Rybakina 6-3, 7-6 (0) after winning her first four matches.

Pegula reached the final back in 2023, in Cancun, after winning her first four matches in straight sets. But in the final she ran into a dominant Swiatek, who won 6-1, 6-0. After failing to get out of the group stage in 2024, she got to the semifinals last year with wins over Gauff and Jasmine Paolini. But her run ended at the hands of eventual champion Rybakina, who rallied to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.