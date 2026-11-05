Road to the WTA Finals: Early dominance carries Sabalenka to another huge year

Editor’s note: Ahead of the year-end tournament, we’re publishing Road to the WTA Finals, an eight-part snapshot of the qualifiers and the form they bring to Indian Wells. Check back all week for new installments.

More Road to the WTA Finals: Noskova | Muchova | Svitolina | Gauff | Pegula | Andreeva

When you're as dominant as Aryna Sabalenka has been over the past three seasons, you're constantly playing in the shadow of outsized, and in some cases historic, expectations. For Sabalenka, the best player in the world since 2023, an argument could be made that 2026 was a disappointment, without a major and losing the No. 1 ranking after 99 weeks.

Though there's merit to that argument, considering her standard and track record, it's relative. Sabalenka put together another incredible season in 2026, going 47-11 and winning three titles. She was virtually unbeatable in the first quarter of the year, winning 23 of her first 24 matches to start 2026. The apex of her season came during the Sunshine Swing, where she won back-to-back titles in Indian Wells and Miami to become just the fifth player to sweep the Sunshine Double.

She returns to Indian Wells, a welcome destination, for her sixth WTA Finals.

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The 2026 season in review

The scorecard

W-L: 47-11

Titles: 3 (Brisbane, Indian Wells, Miami)

In a nutshell: From early January through the end of March, Sabalenka lost just one match, the Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina. (And she led 3-0 in the third set in that one.) Her level dipped a bit through the spring and summer, reaching just one semifinal in Berlin, but she looked like the Sabalenka of old in New York, dropping just one set in six matches before losing the US Open final to Rybakina.

Beyond the results

The match that defined her year: Her incredibly gutsy 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over Rybakina in the Indian Wells final, a bona fide match of the year candidate. Just a month and a half after her heartbreaking Australian Open final loss, Sabalenka showed her trademark resilience and fighting spirit in the high-stakes rematch, saving championship point on Rybakina's serve with a cross-court backhand winner. That leveled the third-set tiebreak at 6-all, and Sabalenka won the next two points to claim her first Indian Wells title.

Full match replay: Sabalenka saves championship point, wins first Indian Wells

One number to know: 81, Sabalenka's winning percentage in 2026. Though she's tied for fourth in wins, her winning percentage was the highest on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in 2026.

And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention 99, the number of consecutive weeks that Sabalenka held the No. 1 ranking. It's the sixth-longest streak ever in the top spot.

The social highlight of the year: It's fitting that Sabalenka is returning to Indian Wells, where she not only won the title back in March but also enjoyed some of her most important and memorable off-court milestones. Just before the start of the tournament, Georgios Frangulis proposed to Sabalenka in front of a pool covered in white rose petals, surrounded by an elaborate floral display. The engagement happened the same week that she got her beloved dog, Ash. It was all coming up roses for Sabalenka in early March.

In her words: "My goal has always been to put my name in history, and I just did it. It just sounds so unreal. I don't know how I was able to achieve that, but I'm super proud right now." - Sabalenka, after winning Miami to complete the Sunshine Double

The shot of the year: How about the shot of her life? That's where her mind went after this remarkable point in Madrid.

Attempting to convert her fourth break point of the game against Jaqueline Cristian, Sabalenka showed off her incredible movement and footwork with a running, one-handed backhand passing shot down the line. She had no business getting to that ball, much less hitting a perfect winner, and it even took her by surprise.

'The shot of my life!' Sabalenka channels Federer with one-handed backhand pass

WTA Finals breakdown

Appearances (including 2026): 6

Overall W-L: 12-9

Best result: 2022 and 2025 finalist

What she’s chasing: There's no question that a major-less season, her first since 2022, leaves a sour taste in Sabalenka's mouth. But she can still end her year on a high note with a WTA Finals title, which she's come so close to winning on two occasions. She first made the final in 2022, losing to Caroline Garcia, and then lost to Rybakina in the title match last year. A WTA Finals title is one of the few things missing from her Hall of Fame-caliber resume, and would further boost her status as one of the best players of the last two decades.