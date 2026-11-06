By the numbers: What the stats tell us about the 2026 WTA Finals field

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- As the 2026 WTA Finals prepare to get underway at Indian Wells, eight players arrive having taken different routes to the year-end championship, but with one thing in common: They've spent much of the season winning. Beyond the victories, though, the numbers showcase what makes each player's season distinctive, from individual milestones to remarkable statistical achievements.

Some of those numbers are particularly impressive.

Like 438, the number of aces Elena Rybakina has served this season. Or 42, the straight-set victories Aryna Sabalenka has collected. Or 19, the number of three-set matches Jessica Pegula has won.

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The numbers go well beyond those three. Three former champions are back, two Americans are making their fifth consecutive appearance, and a pair of Czech players will compete at the season-ending championship for the first time since 2021. A seven-year absence is coming to an end, a teenager is making history, and the defending champion has spent much of the season rewriting the record books.

As the 55th edition of the WTA Finals gets underway, here’s a closer look at the numbers, milestones and statistical quirks that make up this year’s field.

Consider this a change of perspective 🍿 The world’s best go from players to superfans at the #FAGEWTAFinals 🎾 https://t.co/4lshCd7kaj — wta (@WTA) November 6, 2026

The numbers behind the contenders

Rybakina's season of dominance

Rybakina leads the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz with 54 victories, four titles, six finals and 10 wins over Top 10 opponents. Her success extends well beyond the win-loss column.

She has served a tour-leading 438 aces and struck 1,775 winners, while winning 74% of points behind her first serve. She's also spent more time on court than anyone else this season, logging 114 hours and 58 minutes.

The defending WTA Finals champion has another piece of history within reach: She could become just the third player to win year-end titles both indoors and outdoors, joining Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters.

Sabalenka's efficiency

Sabalenka has won 42 matches in straight sets this season, seven more than Rybakina and 12 more than Pegula.

Her numbers against the other seven qualifiers are equally impressive. She owns a 42-24 career record against this year's field, a 63.6% winning percentage that ranks first among the eight players.

The one achievement still missing from her WTA Finals resume is the title. Sabalenka has reached the championship match twice, in 2022 and 2025, and is making her sixth consecutive appearance.

Pegula's ability to go the distance

Nobody in this year's field has won more three-set matches than Pegula, whose 19 victories lead the way. Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff are next with 18 apiece.

Pegula also shares the lead in comeback victories with Gauff, each winning 12 matches after dropping the opening set.

Pegula has accumulated 50 victories this season and reached five finals, further evidence of the consistency that has carried her to five consecutive WTA Finals appearances.

History in the making

Five straight years: An American achievement decades in the making

Pegula and Gauff have qualified for the WTA Finals every year since 2022, becoming the first American pair to reach five consecutive editions since Mary Joe Fernandez and Zina Garrison from 1989 to 1993.

Their consistency extends to the rankings. As of Nov. 9, Pegula will have spent 226 consecutive weeks inside the Top 10 and Gauff 213. They are the first players from the same country to simultaneously reach 200 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 since Venus and Serena Williams in 2003.

Gauff, 22, is also the youngest American to qualify for five consecutive WTA Finals since Lindsay Davenport from 1994 to 1998.

Seven years: Svitolina's long-awaited return

Svitolina returns to the WTA Finals for the first time since 2019, ending a seven-year absence. Only four players in the Open Era have had a longer gap between consecutive appearances.

Svitolina, who won the title in Singapore in 2018, brings an impressive tournament record to the Finals. Her 10-3 mark gives her a 76.9% winning percentage, the best among this year's qualifiers.

Since the round-robin format returned in 2003, only Williams and Justine Henin have posted better winning percentages at the event among players with at least two appearances.

Three former champions: A chance to join an exclusive club

Svitolina, Gauff and Rybakina are the three former WTA Finals champions in this year's singles field.

All three won their titles indoors. Svitolina in Singapore in 2018, Gauff in Riyadh in 2024 and Rybakina in Riyadh in 2025.

With the tournament moving outdoors to Indian Wells, each has an opportunity to join Williams and Kim Clijsters as the only players to win the season-ending championship in both settings.

Press Conference: 2018 champion Elina Svitolina on first WTA Finals in seven years

New faces, new milestones

50 wins: Andreeva's teenage breakthrough

Mirra Andreeva has already won 50 matches this season, becoming the youngest player to reach that mark in a single year since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

The reigning Roland Garros champion also leads the tour with 303 breaks of serve, converting 49.9% of her 607 break-point opportunities.

She is the first teenager to qualify for the WTA Finals since Gauff in 2023 and the first European teenager since Wozniacki in 2009.

Two Czechs: Muchova and Noskova bring a familiar tradition back to the Finals

Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova are the first Czech players to compete together at the WTA Finals since Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Krejcikova in 2021.

Their seasons have taken different routes. Muchova, making her WTA Finals debut after turning 30, reached championship matches at Wimbledon, Doha, Stuttgart and Bad Homburg. She is one of just four players this season to reach finals at Grand Slam, WTA 1000 and WTA 500 level.

Noskova, meanwhile, captured the Wimbledon title after saving match point earlier in the tournament, becoming just the third woman in the Open Era to accomplish that feat, following Venus Williams in 2005 and Serena Williams in 2009.

And while Rybakina leads the tour in aces, Noskova is not far behind. Her 347 aces rank second, an average of 6.9 per match.

Rivalries worth watching

2-2: Rybakina and Sabalenka rivalry remains evenly matched this season

The two players have met four times in 2026, more than any other pairing among this year's qualifiers, and split those matches evenly.

Sabalenka holds a narrow 10-8 advantage in their career head-to-head record, but Rybakina has won 10 matches against the other seven qualifiers this season, more than anyone else in the field.

Sabalenka has the better winning percentage against this year's field in 2026, going 8-3 (72.7%) compared with Rybakina's 10-4 (71.4%).

0 meetings: One matchup that has never happened

For all the familiarity among the eight qualifiers, there is one pairing tennis fans have yet to see.

Pegula and Andreeva have never faced each other on the WTA Tour. They are the only two players in this year's singles field without a previous head-to-head meeting.

Indian Wells enters the history books

55 editions, 15 host cities and a return to California

The 2026 WTA Finals marks the 55th edition of the season-ending championship and the first staged at Indian Wells.

Indian Wells becomes the 15th city to host the tournament since its inception in 1972 and the first California venue since Los Angeles in 2005, when Amelie Mauresmo won the title.

The United States is hosting the tournament for the 36th time, more than any other country. California has staged nine editions, second only to New York state's 24.

This year's championship also marks just the third time in the past six editions that the WTA Finals will be played outdoors, following Guadalajara in 2021 and Cancun in 2023.