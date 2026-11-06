Top quotes from WTA Finals media day: 'It's the most competitive tournament one can play'

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- With the 2026 WTA Finals just days away, the eight singles qualifiers gathered for media day to discuss their seasons, the challenges ahead and what it means to compete at the season-ending championship.

From reflections on the past year to expectations for the week ahead, here's one standout quote from each player:

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

Editor's note: Elena Rybakina will have her pre-tournament press conference on Saturday

Aryna Sabalenka

" I'm super happy to be back at Indian Wells. A lot of great memories, especially this season, getting my dog, getting engaged, winning the title. I hope Indian Wells will keep being perfect for me [smiling]. " Aryna Sabalenka on returning to Indian Wells

Mirra Andreeva

" I actually loved what we did this year. When I found out [my outfit] was Chanel, a runway look, I was like, 'Okay, I take it.' I loved the way it looked. I loved the colors. I also enjoyed a lot shooting in a different kind of scenario with a lot of different groups, a lot of different pictures. " Mirra Andreeva on the WTA Finals fashion shoot

Noteworthy

"I do not have my driver's license yet. I'm planning on getting it maybe in the end of this year, maybe [smiling]. We used this car for the photo shoot. I was able to sit inside. Obviously I played with it a little bit. They didn't give me the key, unfortunately [laughing].

"It's a very nice car. Very comfortable. Even if I do not have my driver's license, as I say many times, I know how to drive. I know how to, you know, get around in the car. It's not going to be a problem. It's going to be a very, very nice prize for the winner." -- Andreeva on the one-of-a-kind MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ given to the singles winner

Coco Gauff

" I'm usually a focus on 'what's next' type of person, but definitely [being] here five times in a row is something to be proud of because [I'm] consistently being among the top eight players of the world for some time now. I definitely think that's an accomplishment. When you're in it, you don't really realize how big of a deal it is " Coco Gauff, reflecting on her making five straight WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula

" I feel the level is just so high right now, and there's so much depth. I'm always looking at players coming up or players that get hot, thinking about what they do really well and how can I add maybe something to my game, keep making my strengths my strengths and try to do things to help my weaknesses. " Jessica Pegula on her consistency across the past five seasons

Noteworthy

"I think I keep an open mind. There's definitely surfaces I know that certain players hate. If you go in maybe with a different mentality and can kind of work on that, that can really change your season around on a surface that maybe you're not comfortable on.

"That's what I try to do. I try to know if I'm struggling on one. I'm like, 'Yeah, I don't really like it, but I got to find a way to figure out how to make it work.'' -- Pegula on maintaining her consistency across surfaces

Elina Svitolina

" It changed massively. Now the field is very different to what it was before in a game-style perspective. Everything is just much quicker, much more aggressive. If you don't take your chances early, they're going to just grab it from you. That's why it's also kind of forced me to change and evolve my game little bit. " Elina Svitolina on the current crop of elite players

Noteworthy

"I give it a lot of credit because I was really exhausted last year with everything that was going on. That kind of person that needs some breaks, reset moments. For me, it was important to do that. Looking back, I'm really thankful that my team was on board with me on that. Sit down with me, have conversations with taking time off, training, preparing for this season." -- Svitolina on ending her 2025 season early to recharge ahead of her strong 2026 season

Karolina Muchova

" It's not my first year on the tour, so I think the experience -- the fact that I know my body and myself -- I can be in peace with the way that 'I'm, okay, I can't push myself.' It's good to push yourself, but that would be really a little bit over the top and over my limits. For me and my career, the health all around, that's been a key. " Karolina Muchova on balancing her health with her tour schedule

Linda Noskova

" It's the most competitive tournament that one can play in a year. Also the situation where you can lose a match and win the whole thing is very, very new to me. I've seen people do it. It's a great way to show the fighting spirit. I cannot wait what happens in the first few rounds. " Linda Noskova on competing in her first WTA Finals