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Social Buzz

Zheng meets K-Pop in couture at 'W China' gala

Social Buzz
1m read 12 Nov 2026 1d ago
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Jimmie48/WTA

Zheng Qinwen made a head-turning red carpet debut this week at W China's annual gala in Shanghai.

Zheng's standout looks were worthy of both the occasion -- themed "A Tale of Two Cities," and themed around the Golden Age -- and guest list. The 2024 Olympic champion mingled with other stars including actress Yang Mi and and fellow Olympian Eileen Gu donning a Robert Wun SS26 Haute Couture gown paired with a Chaumet tiara and jewelry, a silver Zuhair Murad Haute Couture gown, and a black-and-gold embellished gown.

Zheng also shared a dinner table with K-Pop sensation Jackson Wang, member of the South Korean band Got7.

Zheng's red carpet moment came weeks after she thrust herself back into the spotlight by winning the China Open -- a crowning achievement on home soil that came after nearly two years of injury-induced struggles following elbow surgery. As a wild card, the former Top 5 player upset Elina Svitolina and Mirra Andreeva, among others, en route to her first WTA 1000 title, and returned to the Top 30 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Following her victory, she returned to the front pages off the court too, with a stunning photoshoot in Vogue China.

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