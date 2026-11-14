FAGE WTA Finals semifinals: Pegula, Andreeva primed for first meeting; Svitolina faces Noskova

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- The group stage is complete, and we're down to the final four singles players at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells. The doubles group stage will complete Friday.

FAGE WTA Finals championship matches will simulcast for free on Tennis Channel 2

Group 1 winner and debutant Linda Noskova will face 2018 WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina while Group 2 winner Mirra Andreeva squares off with Jessica Pegula for the first time on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

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Here's everything you need to know about Day 7 at the WTA Finals, including the order of play and previews of the singles showdowns:

Saturday's order of play

12:00 p.m. PT: [3] Mirra Andreeva vs. [5] Jessica Pegula



Followed by: [6] Elina Svitolina vs. [8] Linda Noskova



Followed by: Doubles match to be determined



Followed by: Doubles match to be determined

A closer look at the singles matches

[3] Mirra Andreeva vs. [5] Jessica Pegula

First career meeting

Despite both being top 5 players, their paths have never crossed on the WTA Tour. They are set up for their first meeting, as Pegula eyes to make her second WTA Finals championship -- she lost in the final back in 2022 at Cancun. As for Andreeva, she's in her first singles draw at the year-end championships, and has looked dominant with a sweep of Sabalenka, Svitolina and Diana Shnaider, winning 36 of 47 games played. Pegula was one point away from having her offseason begin a few days early, saving a match point against Noskova, but pulled out a gritty three-set win over the Czech to continue her campaign.

What Pegula to had to say: "We're still a little unfamiliar with each other's games a bit in our ball. Of course, we've seen both of each other play quite a bit. She's been really efficient with her matches, maybe a little opposite of my matches so far here. It's going to be tough. She's won [Indian Wells 2025], and I feel when she gets going, gets her confidence, after two tough matches, it's going to be tough for sure."

What Andreeva had to say: "Before the tournament started, I was stressed -- I was afraid that I wouldn't win a match in the group, and now you see how it turned out. It is very nice."

"We've only practiced twice, and the first match that we're going to play each other is at WTA Finals. It's a little interesting, but I'm sure it's going to be very entertaining and nice match to watch."

[6] Elina Svitolina vs. [8] Linda Noskova

Head-to-Head: Noskova leads 2-1

Svitolina and Noskova's paths through the group stage were quite different, but now they converge in the semifinals. Noskova got off to a blazing start with straight set wins over Marta Kostyuk and Coco Gauff, and she was one point away from sweeping the group.

Regardless, she finished atop the group and encounters Svitolina, who lost her first match quite handily. However, Svitolina, the lone past champion of the competition remaining, pulled off a pair of three-set victories over Karolina Muchova and Aryna Sabalenka to return to the WTA Finals semifinals for the first time since 2019. Svitolina won their most recent meeting in Stuttgart's quarterfinals back in April, though Noskova won both the hard-court matchups in 2024.

What Svitolina had to say: "I was very upset with the first match, with the effort, and the execution. I tried to find my game, and physically was moving better and playing better."

"For me, it's just interesting to live in a different era, different players, different style of games as well. I feel now I am also a different player in a way because I'm playing more aggressive. I try to go a little bit more for my shots."

"It's another big challenge. Linda is a great player, big striker, so it's going to be about trying to recover as much as possible today and physically be ready."

What Noskova had to say: "It's obviously one of the most important [tournaments] that I've probably ever played in my career. I want to give it [my] all. I had to kind of restart my mindset right before the first match, and then I just keep going. I feel it's half of the season that I'm kind of back in the flow, and I'm enjoying my time on court. I'm not really thinking about the fact that I'm playing only last few matches of the year."