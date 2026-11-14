Svitolina downs Noskova to set FAGE WTA Finals championship showdown with Andreeva

Elina Svitolina dropped her opening match at these FAGE WTA Finals to Mirra Andreeva. After reeling off three consecutive wins over Karolina Muchova, Aryna Sabalenka and, most recently, Linda Noskova, she will get a chance for redemption against the teenager in the championship match.

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Svitolina needed just 65 minutes to dispatch Noskova 6-2, 6-1 in Saturday's semifinal. The victory, her second over the Czech in five WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meetings, sends her to a third career final at the year-end championships. Having faced Andreeva earlier this week, Svitolina said she has a clearer idea of what to expect in the championship match.

"She played really well. All the credit to her in that match," Svitolina told reporters. "Tomorrow I'll have to do some homework and try to execute better, try to find the keys for the match, and hopefully I'll play a better match."

At 32, Svitolina is the oldest player to reach the WTA Finals championship match since Venus Williams in 2017. She is also just the fourth player to do so after turning 32, joining Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Svitolina is the 14th player to reach three or more finals at the WTA Finals. Of those 14 players, only she and Gabriela Sabatini have never held the No. 1 ranking.

Despite never reaching No. 1, Svitolina reinforced her place among the game's elite with a dominant performance Saturday.

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Noskova jumped out to an early lead after breaking Svitolina's serve in the opening game. But the young Czech -- whose breakout season included her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, a WTA 500 crown in Berlin and a career-high 42 wins -- hit three double faults in her opening service game as Svitolina broke straight back.

That set the tone for the remainder of the match.

After dropping the opening game, Svitolina won 12 of the final 14. She finished with 20 winners against 18 unforced errors, while Noskova struggled throughout, landing just 40% of her first serves, committing 11 double faults and winning only 23% (7 of 30) of her second-serve points.

"It was one of those where you feel like you don't belong on the court," Noskova said in her post-match press conference. "Or you feel like you can't do anything. Nothing really works. Unlucky that it was in this competition at such a round, but it happens. The year is over. It was a long year. So I will be happy overall in a few days."

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For Svitolina, the victory extended her season another day and marked her 11th Top 10 win of 2026, matching her career high from 2017. She will also finish the year with more Top 10 wins than any other player on tour.

Asked whether she raises her level on the sport's biggest stages, Svitolina deferred to the results.

"I don't know. Let the stats speak for it," Svitolina said. "I always rate this tournament very highly because you are playing with the best players. It's the highest stakes. And I'm just really happy with the level and really happy that I've been able to come back after a tough opening match."