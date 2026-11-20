Iga Swiatek will kick off her 2027 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season at the WTA 500 Brisbane International, the tournament announced on social media.

Swiatek will be making her debut at the tournament, which begins on January 3 and will run through January 10.

It's a change of course for the World No. 9, who has begun her season at the United Cup each of the last four years.

Swiatek won't be the only Grand Slam champion on hand in Brisbane. World No. 1 Elena Rybakina, winner of two majors in 2026, will headline the field. She'll be joined by World No. 17 Naomi Osaka, who returns to the city where she made her WTA Tour comeback nearly three years ago following the birth of her daughter.

Rybakina won Brisbane back in 2024 without dropping a set. She made the quarterfinals last year, losing a tight three-setter to Karolina Muchova.

Osaka has made a pair of semifinals at the tournament, in 2019 and 2020. She'll be making her fifth appearance in Brisbane, and first since 2024.

"I’m really happy to be returning to Brisbane," she said. "The fans always bring incredible energy, and it’s a place I love competing. I’m excited to start my season here, where the atmosphere is always great. I’m looking forward to some great matches and hopefully giving the fans some exciting tennis to enjoy."

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion in Brisbane. The then-No. 1 won five straight matches without dropping a set, beating Muchova in the semifinals and Marta Kostyuk in the final.

In addition to the Brisbane International and the United Cup, played across Sydney and Perth, the first week of the season will include the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland. From there the tour will head to Adelaide and Hobart, and then Melbourne for the Australian Open.