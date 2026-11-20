As the FAGE WTA Finals returned to California for the ninth time, an array of WTA legends played a vital role off-court at the prestigious year-end tournament.

Some of the game’s most beloved names returned to take part in impactful panel discussions, coaching clinics and fan engagement activities.

Here are the top 10 highlights from Indian Wells.

Casals helps kickstart proceedings

WTA

WTA founding member and Hall of Famer Rosie Casals, who lives locally in the Coachella Valley, was a special guest at the official draw ceremony. In 1973, Casals won the first staging of the season finale’s doubles event with Margaret Court, and a year later she was victorious with Billie Jean King.

Petkovic brings panache to Mercedes-Benz court

WTA

Andrea Petkovic traveled to Indian Wells to support the WTA’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz, and the German standout cut a striking figure on the unique, circular court that incorporates the car maker’s iconic star logo.

Coach Kathy brings it to the back courts

WTA

Former Top 10 player and coach extraordinaire Kathy Rinaldi shared her joy for the sport at a fun-filled clinic for guests of Rolex. The American was also in Indian Wells as part of her longstanding commitment to the WTA Coach Program.

Navratilova serves another ace against cancer

WTA

Martina Navratilova, a longtime supporter of the WTA Foundation’s ACEing Cancer initiatives, led a coaching clinic for guests from Cancer Research Racquet, which works with the American Cancer Society to help fund scientists in their quest for treatments and cures.

From top players to tour leaders

WTA

WTA chair Valerie Camillo posed with former players who now serve as tournament directors on the WTA Tour: Alicia Molik (Adelaide), Peggy Michel (Indian Wells), Garbiñe Muguruza (WTA Finals and Madrid), Anke Huber (Stuttgart) and Laura Robson (Queen’s Club).

Austin talks state of the game with WTA Chair

WTA

Former World No. 1 Tracy Austin, who defeated Navratilova to win the WTA Finals (then known as the Avon Championships) in 1980, interviewed WTA Chair Valerie Camillo on the Tennis Channel set.

Doubles legend celebrates active history-maker

WTA

Pam Shriver, the year-end doubles No. 1 in 1985 and one of the all-time greats in the team discipline, helped celebrate Katerina Siniakova’s record sixth year-end finish in the top spot. Shriver and Navratilova won a record 10 WTA Finals doubles titles.

From Africa to Tennis Paradise: Huber rallies for UNICEF

Cory Sherwood/UNICEF

Following her recent visit to Tanzania with the WTA Foundation, in support of UNICEF, 1995 WTA Finals runner-up Anke Huber helped spread a powerful message to fans at UNICEF USA’s activation booth. Just $2.50, less than a cost of a tennis ball, can provide a new mother the key vitamins she needs for pregnancy.

All the way with BJK

WTA

WTA founder Billie Jean King joined Mercedes-Benz marketing lead Christina Schenck and WTA Ventures Chief Brand Officer Sarah Swanson to discuss fans, brands and partnerships, and the exciting future ahead for women’s sports.

Martínez finishes another season in super-coach mode

Spanish legend Conchita Martínez has now coached two players to the coveted WTA Finals title -- Muguruza in Guadalajara in 2021, and now Mirra Andreeva at Indian Wells in 2026.