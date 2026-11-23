The regular 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season is over, but WTA 125 and World Tennis events continue through November and December.

The South American clay-court WTA 125 swing continued this week in Colina, Chile, where Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova defeated Spanish top seed Leyre Romero Gormaz 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

It marked a first WTA 125 trophy for the 27-year-old, who did not drop a set all week. Masarova had previously been runner-up once at tour level (Auckland 2023) and three times in WTA 125 tournaments (Bastad 2022, La Bisbal d'Empordà 2024 and Vic 2025).

Masarova, who reached her career high of No. 62 in December 2023, jumps 29 places from No. 160 to No. 131 in the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings.

Romero Gormaz continued her strong autumn surge by reaching her fourth WTA 125 final of 2026 -- three of which have come in her past five tournaments. The 24-year-old claimed her first career WTA 125 title in Foggia in May, and added the Cali trophy to it three weeks ago. She's won 21 of her past 24 matches, and is rewarded with a new career high this week, climbing six places from No. 111 to No. 105.

Garland, Yaneva claim W75 titles

Joanna Garland extended her winning streak to 10 matches by winning her second consecutive Australian W75 tournament last week in Sydney. The Chinese Taipei player came from a set and 5-3 down to edge wild card Olivia Gadecki 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5 in the final, and this week she climbs 16 places from No. 152 to No. 136. Meanwhile former No. 83 Gadecki, who returned from a six-month hiatus two weeks ago, vaults 97 places to No. 381.

Garland will bid to extend her streak at this week's Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wild Card Play-Off in Chengdu, the winner of which will receive a main-draw wild card to January's Australian Open.

In Trnava, Slovakia, Bulgaria's Elizara Yaneva claimed her first career W75 title by defeating 17-year-old qualifier Mika Stojsavljevic 7-6(1), 6-3 in the final. Yaneva, 19, ended 2025 ranked No. 437, but has surged up the rankings after reaching six World Tennis finals (winning two titles) in 2026, as well as two WTA 125 semifinals. She climbs seven places to a new career high of No. 135 this week.

Meanwhile, Stojsavljevic -- who set her career high of No. 261 in June -- returns to the Top 300 with a 59-spot leap to No. 295.

Elsewhere, two first-time W50 champions were crowned last week -- 21-year-old Spaniard Maria Garcia Cid in Heraklion and 24-year-old American qualifier Jenna DeFalco in Funchal. Garcia Cid vaults 105 places to a new career high No. 389; DeFalco, who went to three sets in all five of her main-draw matches and one of her qualifying rounds, and who saved two championship points to defeat Arantxa Rus 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-5 in the final, is up 174 places to No. 486.

Two weeks ago, reigning Roland Garros junior champion Alisa Oktiabreva won the Heraklion W35 with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of 2021 Wimbledon girls' champion Ane Mintegi Del Olmo in the final. Oktiabreva, 18, has won 28 of her past 29 matches since September, and rises 20 places to a new career high of No. 248 this week. Mintegi Del Olmo, 23, makes her Top 200 debut with a 19-spot jump to No. 193.