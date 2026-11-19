With the conclusion of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells, the regular 2026 season has officially come to a close with the year-end rankings. Click here to view the full rankings list and scroll down for a breakdown of the key milestones, movers and record-setters.

Previously: 2025 year-end rankings-wrap | 2024 year-end rankings wrap | 2023 year-end rankings wrap

The year-end Top 10 by the numbers

1. Elena Rybakina (+4 from No. 5 in the 2025 year-end rankings)

Titles: 4 (Australian Open, Stuttgart, US Open, Ningbo)

Finalist: 2 (Indian Wells, Toronto)

Win-loss record: 54-14

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 10-5

2. Mirra Andreeva (+6 from No. 9)

Titles: 4 (Adelaide, Linz, Roland Garros, WTA Finals Indian Wells)

Finalist: 2 (Madrid, Beijing)

Win-loss record: 55-16

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 5-5

3. Aryna Sabalenka (-2 from No. 1)

Titles: 3 (Brisbane, Indian Wells, Miami)

Finalist: 2 (Australian Open, US Open)

Win-loss record: 48-13

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 8-5

4. Coco Gauff (-1 from No. 3)

Titles: 1 (Cincinnati)

Finalist: 2 (Miami, Rome)

Win-loss record: 49-16

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 7-7

5. Jessica Pegula (+1 from No. 6)

Titles: 2 (Dubai, Charleston)

Finalist: 3 (Berlin, Washington, Cincinnati)

Win-loss record: 52-16

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 9-9

6. Elina Svitolina (+8 from No. 14)

Titles: 2 (Auckland, Rome)

Finalist: 2 (Dubai, WTA Finals Indian Wells)

Win-loss record: 53-19 (51-17 in WTA main draws)

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 11-7

7. Linda Noskova (+6 from No. 13)

Titles: 2 (Berlin, Wimbledon)

Finalist: 0

Win-loss record: 42-17 (37-17 in WTA main draws)

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 6-7

8. Karolina Muchova (+11 from No. 19)

Titles: 2 (Doha, Bad Homburg)

Finalist: 2 (Stuttgart, Wimbledon)

Win-loss record: 43-14 (41-14 in WTA main draws)

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 6-6

9. Iga Swiatek (-7 from No. 2)

Titles: 1 (Toronto)

Finalist: 0

Win-loss record: 42-16

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 4-6

10. Marta Kostyuk (+16 from No. 26)

Titles: 2 (Rouen, Madrid)

Finalist: 1 (Brisbane)

Win-loss record: 36-15 (35-15 in WTA main draws)

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 8-9

Rybakina became the 30th WTA World No. 1 on Sep. 14 after winning the third major title of her career at the US Open, and the first player from Kazakhstan to reach the top spot. She's also the 17th year-end WTA World No. 1.

Three players broke the Top 10 for the first time in 2026 -- Victoria Mboko (Feb. 16), Noskova (Jun. 22) and Kostyuk (Sep. 14). Mboko became the fourth Canadian player to reach the Top 10 following Carling Bassett-Seguso, Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu. Kostyuk became the second Ukrainian player to reach the Top 10, joining Svitolina.

Last year, all three players in the year-end Top 3 finished in the same positions as they had in 2024. This year, no players in the year-end Top 100 have finished in the same position as in 2025.

New entrants and breakthroughs

Top 100 milestones

Fourteen players have broken the Top 100 for the first time in 2026 (so far), compared to 29 in 2025*, 18 in 2024 and 17 in 2023. (*Two players broke the Top 100 in 2025 following the official year-end rankings -- Oleksandra Oliynykova on Nov. 24 and Petra Marcinko on Dec. 8.)

They were:

Sinja Kraus (Feb. 23)

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (Mar. 2)

Talia Gibson (Mar. 16)

Daria Snigur (Mar. 30)

Nikola Bartunkova (Mar. 30)

Hanne Vandewinkel (Mar. 30)

Lilli Tagger (Apr. 13)

Lanlana Tararudee (May 4)

Maja Chwalinska (Jun. 8)

Alina Korneeva (Jun. 8)

Darja Vidmanova (Jun. 22)

Kaitlin Quevedo (Jul. 13)

Taylah Preston (Aug. 24)

Alina Charaeva (Oct. 12)

Charaeva became the second Armenian in history to hold a Top 100 ranking following Elina Avanesyan, who reached No. 36 in March 2025. Tararudee became Thailand's fourth Top 100 player following Tamarine Tanasugarn, Luksika Kumkhum and Mananchaya Sawangkaew -- and 2026 marks the first time that two Thai woman have featured in the year-end rankings, with Tararudee at No. 62 and Sawangkaew at No. 80.

Tagger became the first 2008-born player to crack the Top 100, and the 18-year-old Austrian has ended the year as the youngest player in it.

Top 50 and Top 20 milestones

Eighteen players broke the Top 50 for the first time in 2026, compared to 15 in 2025, nine in 2024 and 15 in 2023. They were:

Cristina Bucsa (Jan. 5)

Tereza Valentova (Feb. 2)

Janice Tjen (Feb. 2)

Sara Bejlek (Feb. 9)

Maja Chwalinska (Jun. 8)

Petra Marcinko (Jun. 8)

Nikola Bartunkova (Jun. 22)

Oleksandra Oliynykova (Jun. 22)

Caty McNally (Jun. 22)

Zeynep Sonmez (Jul. 13)

Antonia Ruzic (Jul. 13)

Daria Snigur (Jul. 27)

Lilli Tagger (Jul. 27)

Tamara Korpatsch (Jul. 27)

Yuliia Starodubtseva (Sep. 14)

Talia Gibson (Sep. 28)

Kimberly Birrell (Sep. 28)

Kamilla Rakhimova (Nov. 2)

Two players rose from outside the Top 100 into the Top 50 in a single move -- Bejlek, who won the Abu Dhabi title as a qualifier and climbed from No. 101 to No. 38, and Chwalinska, whose run to the Roland Garros final as a qualifier boosted her from No. 114 to No. 21. Chwalinska became the first player to make her Top 100 and Top 50 debuts in the same week since Emma Raducanu vaulted from No. 150 to No. 23 after winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier.

Tjen became the second Indonesian player to reach the Top 50 and first since November 1998, when former No. 19 Yayuk Basuki spent her final week there. Rakhimova became the third player representing Uzbekistan to reach the Top 50 and first since June 2008, following former No. 16 Iroda Tulyaganova and former No. 50 Akgul Amanmuradova.

Four players broke the Top 20 for the first time in 2026, compared to five in 2025, six in 2024 and three in 2023. They were:

Iva Jovic (Feb. 2)

Sorana Cirstea (May 18)

Alexandra Eala (Aug. 3)

Maja Chwalinska (Oct. 19)

At the age of 36, Cirstea became the oldest player in rankings history to make her Top 20 debut -- having reached her previous career high of No. 21 back in August 2013. The previous oldest player to make her Top 20 debut was Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who achieved the feat in April 2017 at the age of 35.

Eala became the first Filipina in history to reach the Top 20, and Chwalinska became the fourth Polish player to reach the Top 20 following Agnieszka Radwanska, Iga Swiatek and Magda Linette.

Major rankings surges

Twelve players in the year-end Top 100 have improved their ranking by 100+ spots from their 2025 year-end position (the week of Nov. 10):

+992, Karolina Pliskova (No. 1,044 to No. 52)

+318, Fiona Ferro (No. 417 to No. 99)

+150, Bianca Andreescu (No. 227 to No. 77)

+140, Claire Liu (No. 209 to No. 69)

+138, Mananchaya Sawangkaew (No. 218 to No. 80)

+136, Alina Korneeva (No. 215 to No. 79)

+124, Taylah Preston (No. 219 to No. 95)

+121, Maja Chwalinska (No. 133 to No. 12)

+116, Daria Snigur (No. 158 to No. 42)

+101, Anhelina Kalinina (No. 157 to No. 56)

+100, Nikola Bartunkova (No. 130 to No. 30)

+100, Talia Gibson (No. 136 to No. 36)

Ten players in the year-end Top 50 have improved their ranking by 30+ spots from their 2025 year-end position. As well as Chwalinska, Snigur, Bartunkova and Gibson:

+93, Diane Parry (No. 127 to No. 34)

+65, Kamilla Rakhimova (No. 110 to No. 45)

+50, Katie Boulter (No. 100 to No. 50)

+48, Kimberly Birrell (No. 95 to No. 47)

+43, Sara Bejlek (No. 76 to No. 33)

+33, Donna Vekic (No. 72 to No. 39)

Doubles highlights

Siniakova breaks an all-time record

Last year, Katerina Siniakova tied Martina Navratilova's all-time record of five year-end doubles World No. 1 finishes.

This year, the 30-year-old Czech has broken it. Siniakova has ended the season as World No. 1 for a sixth time overall, and for a third consecutive season -- she previously finished at the top in 2018, 2021-22 and 2024-25 -- after winning eight titles, including Roland Garros, the US Open and the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells, to take her career tally to 40.

In September, Siniakova also overtook Liezel Huber to become the player with the second-most total weeks at World No. 1, and she's now racked up 209 weeks in total. Navratilova's all-time record of 237 weeks at No. 1 could be the next to fall -- potentially as soon as next year.

The year-end doubles Top 10 is rounded out by No. 2 Taylor Townsend, joint No. 3s Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, No. 5 Zhang Shuai, No. 6 Aleksandra Krunic, No. 7 Anna Danilina, No. 8 Kristina Mladenovic, No. 9 Sara Errani and No. 10 Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Rising stars and generational talent

Generation standouts

The 2026 year-end Top 100 features 13 players aged 21 or under -- the same number as in the 2025 year-end Top 100. From youngest to oldest:

18-year-olds Iva Jovic (No. 13), Lilli Tagger (No. 54)

19-year-olds Mirra Andreeva (No. 2), Alina Korneeva (No. 79), Tereza Valentova (No. 86)

20-year-olds Victoria Mboko (No. 21), Nikola Bartunkova (No. 30), Sara Bejlek (No. 33), Kaitlin Quevedo (No. 73), Petra Marcinko (No. 89), Maya Joint (No. 92)

21-year-olds Alexandra Eala (No. 15) and Taylah Preston (No. 95)

The 2026 year-end Top 100 features 16 players aged 31 or above, compared to 11 in 2025. From oldest to youngest:

39-year-old Tatjana Maria (No. 68)

37-year-old Zhang Shuai (No. 98)

36-year-old Sorana Cirstea (No. 16)

34-year-olds Magda Linette (No. 43), Karolina Pliskova (No. 52) and Viktorija Golubic (No. 94)

32-year-olds Jessica Pegula (No. 5), Elina Svitolina (No. 6), Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 32) and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 91)

31-year-olds Elise Mertens (No. 14), Madison Keys (No. 19), Maria Sakkari (No. 29), Yulia Putintseva (No. 65), Tamara Korpatsch (No. 67) and Leolia Jeanjean (No. 90)

The youngest player to hold a 2026 year-end ranking is 14-year-old Nalah Kaler at No. 1,502. The oldest is 46-year-old Venus Williams at No. 594, followed by 45-year-old Serena Williams at No. 1,206.

Next to break through?

The 10 highest-ranked players in the 2026 year-end rankings who have yet to crack the Top 50 (with their career-high rankings in brackets) are:

No. 61 Elena-Gabriela Ruse (CH No. 51)

No. 62 Lanlana Tararudee (CH No. 53)

No. 69 Claire Liu (CH No. 52)

No. 72 Maria Timofeeva (CH No. 63)

No. 73 Kaitlin Quevedo (CH No. 71)

No. 79 Alina Korneeva (CH No. 67)

No. 80 Mananchaya Sawangkaew (CH No. 77)

No. 81 Katie Volynets (CH No. 56)

No. 84 Alina Charaeva (CH No. 82)

No. 85 Harriet Dart (CH No. 70)

The 10 highest-ranked players in the 2026 year-end rankings who have yet to crack the Top 100 (with their career-high rankings in brackets) are:

No. 106 Kristina Liutova (CH No. 103)

No. 107 Laura Samson (CH No. 107)

No. 111 Leyre Romero Gormaz (CH No. 111)

No. 112 Noma Noha Akugue (CH No. 112)

No. 117 Lisa Pigato (CH No. 102)

No. 118 Katarzyna Kawa (CH No. 106)

No. 120 Veronika Podrez (CH No. 120)

No. 122 Tatiana Prozorova (CH No. 117)

No. 123 Mary Stoiana (CH No. 113)

No. 124 Mia Pohankova (CH No. 119)

The five highest-ranked players in the 2026 year-end rankings who have yet to compete in a WTA main draw are:

No. 142 Elizara Yaneva

No. 187 Luisina Giovannini

No. 202 Rositsa Dencheva

No. 205 Samira De Stefano

No. 212 Ane Mintegi Del Olmo

Top ranked by birth year

The 10 highest-ranked players from each U21 birth year (from 2005) in the 2026 year-end rankings are as follows. Their 2025 position is in brackets; compare the 2025 standings here, the 2024 standings here and the 2023 standings here.

2005

15. Alexandra Eala (PHI) (+35 from No. 50)

89. Petra Marcinko (CRO) (+28 from No. 117)

95. Taylah Preston (AUS) (+124 from No. 219)

127. Alexandra Shubladze (+264 from No. 391)

143. Shi Han (CHN) (+259 from No. 402)

170. Alevtina Ibragimova (+228 from No. 398)

171. Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) (-35 from No. 137)

181. Sofia Costoulas (BEL) (-32 from No. 149)

185. Elena Pridankina (+15 from No. 200)

192. Lucie Havlickova (CZE) (+222 from No. 414)

2006

21. Victoria Mboko (CAN) (-3 from No. 18)

30. Nikola Bartunkova (CZE) (+100 from No. 130)

33. Sara Bejlek (CZE) (+44 from No. 76)

73. Kaitlin Quevedo (ESP) (+71 from No. 144)

92. Maya Joint (AUS) (-60 from No. 32)

186. Mia Ristic (SRB) (+89 from No. 275)

187. Luisina Giovannini (ARG) (+83 from No. 270)

219. Hayu Kinoshita (JPN) (+233 from No. 452)

243. Noemi Basiletti (ITA) (+202 from No. 445)

252. Sara Saito (JPN) (-2 from No. 250)

2007

2. Mirra Andreeva (+7 from No. 9)

13. Iva Jovic (USA) (+22 from No. 35)

79. Alina Korneeva (+136 from No. 215)

86. Tereza Valentova (CZE) (-30 from No. 56)

120. Veronika Podrez (UKR) (+192 from No. 312)

128. Jeline Vandromme (BEL) (+349 from No. 477)

142. Elizara Yaneva (BUL) (+295 from No. 437)

146. Teodora Kostovic (SRB) (+44 fom No. 190)

159. Akasha Urhobo (USA) (+273 from No. 432)

169. Vendula Valdmannova (CZE) (+174 from No. 343)

2008

54. Lilli Tagger (AUT) (+99 from No. 153)

107. Laura Samson (CZE) (+146 from No. 253)

124. Mia Pohankova (SVK) (+338 from No. 462)

133. Emerson Jones (AUS) (+56 from No. 189)

157. Tyra Caterina Grant (ITA) (+53 from No. 210)

268. Alisa Oktiabreva (CZE) (+19 from No. 287)

304. Alena Kovackova (CZE) (+308 from No. 612)

315. Rada Zolotareva (+208 from No. 523)

354. Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR) (-7 from No. 347)

359. Julia Stusek (GER) (+411 from No. 770)

2009

206. Julieta Pareja (USA) (+140 from No. 346)

240. Hannah Klugman (GBR) (+354 from No. 594)

347. Luna Vujovic (SRB) (+823 from No. 1,170)

475. Annika Penickova (USA) (+578 from No. 1,053)

492. Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (IND) (+168 from No. 660)

504. Kristina Penickova (USA) (+335 from No. 839)

559. Felitsata Dorofeeva-Rybas (from unranked)

587. Giulia Safina Popa (ROU) (+168 from No. 755)

609. Antonia Stoyanov (NED) (+321 from No. 930)

618. Ksenia Efremova (FRA) (+110 from No. 728)

2010

106. Kristina Liutova (+616 from No. 722)

320. Sun Xinran (CHN) (+513 from No. 833)

446. Jana Kovackova (CZE) (+96 from No. 542)

462. Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva (BRA) (+210 from No. 672)

525. Ida Wobker (GER) (+198 from No. 723)

529. Janae Preston (USA) (+612 from No. 1,141)

639. Lin Yu-Jun (CHN) (from unranked)

861. Victoria Brand (GER) (from unranked)

939. Tina Manescu (GER) (+94 from No. 1,033)

983. Polina Skliar (UKR) (+34 from No. 1,017)

2011 (all from unranked)

755. Ekaterina Dotsenko

855. Emery Combs (USA)

1,129. Hong Yeri (KOR)

1,146. Sofiia Bielinska (UKR)

1,152. Nana Onozawa (JPN)

1,279. Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar (IND)

1,339. Anya Arora (USA)

1,502. Abigail Haile (USA)

2012 (all from unranked)

1,502. Nalah Kaler (CAN)