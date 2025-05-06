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Grass-Court Swing

Seven tournaments. Three countries. One Wimbledon-sized finale. Follow the WTA Grass-Court Swing for the showdowns on the fastest surface in tennis.

  • MB-Star of the Swing_Nominee-Grass-16x9
    Tournament News

    Alexandra Eala voted Star of the Swing after grass-court breakthrough

    1m read 3mo ago
  • Linda Noskova, Wimbledon 2026
    stats corner

    The 2026 Grass-Court Swing stats wrap: Longest matches, MP saves and more

    16m read 3mo ago
  • Linda Noskova, Wimbledon 2026
    Register to view analysis

    Best of Wimbledon 2026: The moments that defined the Championships

    6m read 3mo ago
  • Linda Noskova
    Player Feature

    From a village of 1,000 to Grand Slam champion: Linda Noskova on a life-changing Wimbledon

    Five championship points came and went, but Linda Noskova never stopped believing. The new Wimbledon champion reflects on the journey that began far from tennis' traditional pathways.

    4m read 3mo ago
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