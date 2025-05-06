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Alexandra Eala voted Star of the Swing after grass-court breakthrough
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The 2026 Grass-Court Swing stats wrap: Longest matches, MP saves and more
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Best of Wimbledon 2026: The moments that defined the Championships
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From a village of 1,000 to Grand Slam champion: Linda Noskova on a life-changing Wimbledon
Five championship points came and went, but Linda Noskova never stopped believing. The new Wimbledon champion reflects on the journey that began far from tennis' traditional pathways.
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