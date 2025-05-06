-
How craft and consistency fueled Karolina Muchova’s dominant week in Doha
Dubai Championships draw: Pegula eyes deep run; Rybakina, Bencic could meet in quarters
Doha final preview: Can Muchova throw off red-hot Mboko?
Muchova tops Sakkari in three, advances to Doha final vs. Mboko
Karolina Muchova rallied from a set and a break down to beat Maria Sakkari in three sets and reach the Qatar TotalEnergies Open final in Doha. The Czech will face 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, who is into her second WTA 1000 final and is guaranteed to rise into the top 10 next week.
Vote: What was the hottest shot of the week in Doha?
We've rounded up the five hottest shots from the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your favorite.
Doha semifinals preview: Top 10 on the line for Mboko; is Sakkari back?
After upsetting Elena Rybakina, Victoria Mboko will play Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the Doha final. In the second semifinal, Karolina Muchova will take on the resurgent Maria Sakkari. We break down the matchups.
Mboko ousts Australian Open champion Rybakina to reach Doha semifinals
Victoria Mboko produced another statement win at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Friday, rallying past reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. The Canadian teenager will face Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals.
Dubai Tennis Championships 411: Dates, players and everything else you need to know
The Middle East swing concludes with the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. This is everything you need to know about the WTA 1000 tournament, from dates and players to rankings points and prize money.
Which WTA players would make the best winter Olympians?
Would Iga Swiatek be a great figure skater? How about Coco Gauff on the slopes? WTA players share who they think would make the most seamless transition from the court to the ice.
Doha Media Day: Anisimova reflects on 2025 title, Rybakina's recharged
Amanda Anisimova enters the 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Open as the reigning champion after her first career WTA 1000 title in Doha last year. At media day, she reflected on that 2025 win while Elena Rybakina discussed riding the momentum following her second Grand Slam title.
