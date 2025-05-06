WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H

Middle East Swing

Follow the drama, rivalries, and breakthrough moments as the world's best battle it out across the region.

  • Muchova champ corner
    Player Feature

    How craft and consistency fueled Karolina Muchova’s dominant week in Doha

    5m read 15h ago
  • Jessica Pegula AO 2026
    analysis

    Dubai Championships draw: Pegula eyes deep run; Rybakina, Bencic could meet in quarters

    5m read 1d ago
  • victoria mboko doha 2026
    previews

    Doha final preview: Can Muchova throw off red-hot Mboko?

    4m read 2d ago
  • Karolina Muchova, Doha 2026
    Match Reaction

    Muchova tops Sakkari in three, advances to Doha final vs. Mboko

    Karolina Muchova rallied from a set and a break down to beat Maria Sakkari in three sets and reach the Qatar TotalEnergies Open final in Doha. The Czech will face 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, who is into her second WTA 1000 final and is guaranteed to rise into the top 10 next week.

    2m read 2d ago
  • Katerina Siniakova, Doha 2026
    Hot Shots

    Vote: What was the hottest shot of the week in Doha?

    We've rounded up the five hottest shots from the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your favorite.

    3m read 2d ago
  • maria sakkari doha 2026
    previews

    Doha semifinals preview: Top 10 on the line for Mboko; is Sakkari back?

    After upsetting Elena Rybakina, Victoria Mboko will play Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the Doha final. In the second semifinal, Karolina Muchova will take on the resurgent Maria Sakkari. We break down the matchups.

    4m read 3d ago
  • victoria mboko doha 2026
    Match Reaction

    Mboko ousts Australian Open champion Rybakina to reach Doha semifinals

    Victoria Mboko produced another statement win at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Friday, rallying past reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. The Canadian teenager will face Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals.

    3m read 3d ago
  • Dubai 411
    Tournament News

    Dubai Tennis Championships 411: Dates, players and everything else you need to know

    The Middle East swing concludes with the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. This is everything you need to know about the WTA 1000 tournament, from dates and players to rankings points and prize money.

    3m read 3d ago
  • coco gauff doha 2026
    Social Buzz

    Which WTA players would make the best winter Olympians?

    Would Iga Swiatek be a great figure skater? How about Coco Gauff on the slopes? WTA players share who they think would make the most seamless transition from the court to the ice.

    1m read 4d ago
  • Amanda Anisimova Qatar 2026 practice
    Player Feature

    Doha Media Day: Anisimova reflects on 2025 title, Rybakina's recharged

    Amanda Anisimova enters the 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Open as the reigning champion after her first career WTA 1000 title in Doha last year. At media day, she reflected on that 2025 win while Elena Rybakina discussed riding the momentum following her second Grand Slam title.

    4m read 1w ago
Loading