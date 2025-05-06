Middle East Swing

Muchova tops Sakkari in three, advances to Doha final vs. Mboko

Karolina Muchova rallied from a set and a break down to beat Maria Sakkari in three sets and reach the Qatar TotalEnergies Open final in Doha. The Czech will face 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, who is into her second WTA 1000 final and is guaranteed to rise into the top 10 next week.