Guangzhou Open

GUANGZHOU • CHINA

WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 163 Days
Oct 20 - Oct 26, 2025

Guangzhou Open

The Guangzhou Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Guangzhou, China. The former Guangzhou International Women’s Open features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing at the Nansha International Tennis Center to earn 250 points in the standings. The event joined the Hologic WTA Tour calendar in 2004, the year that Chinese tennis superstar Li Na won the inaugural title.

Level WTA 250
Duration October 20 - October 26, 2025
Location GUANGZHOU ,CHINA
Surface Hard
