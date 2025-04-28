Stories
OPEN BLS DE LIMOGES
The Open BLS de Limoges is a WTA 125 tournament played on indoor hard courts in Limoges, France. 32 singles players and eight doubles teams compete for 125 points in the standings at Palais des Sports de Beaublanc, which holds up to 6,500 fans. Originally founded in 2007, the Open BLS de Limoges has been at WTA 125-level since 2014 and is the last event of the year.
Duration December 8 - December 14, 2025
Location LIMOGES ,FRANCE
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Rankings Watch: Surging Golubic wins WTA 125 Limoges, returns to Top 100
