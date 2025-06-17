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Prague Open
The Livesport Prague Open is a WTA 250 tournament where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on outdoor hard courts. The event officially became part of the WTA calendar in 2015, and transitioned from clay to hard courts in 2021. Ostrov Stvanice is the setting for the Prague Open and is one of Czechia’s top tennis clubs.
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Level
Duration July 19 - July 25, 2027
Location PRAGUE, CZE
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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