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Tournament background - 1123 - Hall of fame
Upcoming

Hall of Fame Open presented by the Margaret Fund

NEWPORT • USA

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WTA 125

Grass

Starts in 107 Days
Jul 6 - Jul 12, 2026
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Hall Of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open has brought women’s tennis back to Newport, Rhode Island in 2025, marking the first return to the “City by the Sea” since 1998’s Virginia Slims Hall of Fame Invitational.
This event is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor grass courts with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing, and includes an 8-player qualifying draw.

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Level WTA 125
Duration July 6 - July 12, 2026
Location NEWPORT, USA
Total $ Commitment $225,000
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

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McNally - 2025 Newport WTA 125

McNally, Jones and Cocciaretto triumph at WTA 125 events

3m read
8mo ago