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Hall Of Fame Open
The Hall of Fame Open has brought women’s tennis back to Newport, Rhode Island in 2025, marking the first return to the “City by the Sea” since 1998’s Virginia Slims Hall of Fame Invitational.
This event is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor grass courts with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing, and includes an 8-player qualifying draw.
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Level
Duration July 6 - July 12, 2026
Location NEWPORT, USA
Total $ Commitment $225,000
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
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McNally, Jones and Cocciaretto triumph at WTA 125 events
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8mo ago