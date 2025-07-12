Stories
Nordea Open
Not many WTA 125 events have a deep history like the Nordea Open. Also known as the Swedish Open, women have graced the outdoor clay courts in Bastad, Sweden since 1948 before officially becoming a WTA 125 tournament in 2019. Now, 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams come to Bastad Tennis Stadium in hopes of winning in front of 5,000 cheering fans.
Level
Duration July 7 - July 12, 2025
Location BASTAD ,SWEDEN
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16