Nordea Open

Not many WTA 125 events have a deep history like the Nordea Open. Also known as the Swedish Open, women have graced the outdoor clay courts in Bastad, Sweden since 1948 before officially becoming a WTA 125 tournament in 2019. Now, 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams come to Bastad Tennis Stadium in hopes of winning in front of 5,000 cheering fans.