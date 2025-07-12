Tournament background - 2003 - Bastad
Upcoming

Nordea Open

BASTAD • SWEDEN

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 125

Clay

Tournament Starts in 58 Days
Jul 7 - Jul 12, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Nordea Open

Not many WTA 125 events have a deep history like the Nordea Open. Also known as the Swedish Open, women have graced the outdoor clay courts in Bastad, Sweden since 1948 before officially becoming a WTA 125 tournament in 2019. Now, 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams come to Bastad Tennis Stadium in hopes of winning in front of 5,000 cheering fans.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 125
Duration July 7 - July 12, 2025
Location BASTAD ,SWEDEN
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

Headlines

View More View More News
Trevisan - 2024 Bastad final

Italians Trevisan and Bronzetti claim WTA 125 titles

2m read
9mo ago