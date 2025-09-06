Stories
The Guadalajara 125 Open, also known as the Abierto Zapopan, is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Zapopan, Mexico. Founded in 2019 as a 125-level event, it was upgraded to WTA 250 for the 2021 and 2022 editions before returning to its 125 roots in 2024. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete at the Panamerican Tennis Center in hopes of taking home the Guadalajara 125 Open title.
Level
Duration September 1 - September 6, 2025
Location GUADALAJARA ,MEXICO
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
Match Reaction
Rakhimova overcomes Maria in Guadalajara to lift first WTA 125 trophy
