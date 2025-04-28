BNP Paribas Open - Indian Wells

Every March, the BNP Paribas Open takes place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Southern California. Founded in 1974 as the Indian Wells Open, the BNP Paribas Open is an outdoor WTA 1000 event played on hard courts where both singles players and doubles teams compete for a championship. Commonly referred to by players and fans as “Tennis Paradise” due to the event’s serene setting in the Coachella Valley, the BNP Paribas Open is historically the most-attended tennis tournament in the world aside from the four majors. The action unfolds at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which boasts nine stadium courts and 20 practice courts where fans can get up close to the action. Stadium 1, the venue’s main show court, is the second largest tennis stadium in the world with a capacity of 16,100. Winners of the BNP Paribas Open can then attempt to achieve a Sunshine Double by also taking home the Miami Open, a tournament that historically takes place directly after the event at Indian Wells.