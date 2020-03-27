WTA stars around the world have been playing their part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in their home countries.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to test healthcare systems everywhere, WTA stars around the world have been stepping up to contribute to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In Serbia, former World No.1 and UNICEF ambassador Ana Ivanovic was part of a team that helped to secure 35 ventilators for the country, as well as personal protective equipment for health workers and medical kits for vulnerable families, all worth over half a million dollars.

"The first part of the delivery of personal protective equipment, including masks, protective suits, visor goggles and gloves, for healthcare professionals is expected this week, as is the first contingent of 1,700 hygiene kits for the most vulnerable families with children," UNICEF Serbia announced in a statement.

"Solidarity in difficult times is crucial in order to tackle the challenges we all face together."

Meanwhile, former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza, along with compatriots Carla Suárez Navarro and Paula Badosa, joined ATP World No.2 Rafael Nadal and basketball player Pau Gasol in the Spanish solidarity initiative 'Red Cross Responds', which aims to raise a total of €11m from the world of Spanish sport to alleviate the consequences of COVID-19, as a way of repaying the support Spanish athletes have received from society over the years.

Me sumo a la iniciativa #CruzRojaResponde junto a @paugasol y @RafaelNadal. Los deportistas españoles siempre hemos contado con vuestro apoyo.



Ahora, debemos conseguir #NuestraMejorVictoria 🙌🏻🇪🇸🏥



Podemos donar en 👉🏻 ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225.https://t.co/ZLzmcYaz2y — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) March 27, 2020

Ante la emergencia sanitaria los deportistas buscamos #nuestramejorvictoria.



Colabora en el proyecto #CruzRojaResponde con tu aportación a ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225. @RafaelNadal y @paugasol han marcado el camino. ¿Te sumas?



🙏🏻🏥



👉🏻 https://t.co/7ZL5hgVDyX pic.twitter.com/DVPtrouezT — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa15) March 26, 2020

In Poland, former player and current coach Sandra Zaniewska has founded the Rakieta w Koronawirusa (Racquets For Coronavirus) initiative, which aims to raise PLN 500,000 by the end of March to provide health workers with personal protective equipment including masks, helmets, overalls and gloves. Supported by leading lights of Polish tennis from current No.1 and No.2 Magda Linette and Iga Swiatek to former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska and sister Urszula, the funds will go to the Fundacja Sensoria (Sensoria Foundation), and will supply hospitals in cities across Poland including Lublin, Rzeszów and Szczecin.

"We must act quickly and protect our heroes who are on the frontlines - doctors, nurses, paramedics, rescuers," reads the initiative's statement. "The warm-up and defensive time is over. The threat is real and you need to act. We must order the equipment as soon as possible."

🦠Ruszyła akcja #rakietąwkoronawirusa wobec czego zachęcam do wsparcia inicjatywy wpłatami na "zrzutkę" (link w bio). Razem można zdziałać więcej więc nawet drobny wkład dużo zmieni. Cel: zakup sprzętu medycznego niezbędnego do walki z epidemią. Działajcie i udostępniajcie!💪🦠 pic.twitter.com/tBrgPVAqAs — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) March 26, 2020