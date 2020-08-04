Defending champion Bianca Andreescu leads a stacked field at the upcoming US Open that include 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - The USTA announced that 13 Grand Slam singles champions and nine of the Top 10 women in the world headline the initial women’s singles entry list for the 2020 US Open, to be played August 31-September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

The field is led by World No.2 Simona Halep of Romania, a two-time Grand Slam champion; No.3 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic; No.4 Sofia Kenin of the United States, the 2020 Australian Open champion; No.5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine; No.6 Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, the defending US Open women’s singles champion; No.7 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands; No.8 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland; No.9 Serena Williams, of the United States, a six-time US Open and 23-time Grand Slam champion; and No.10 Naomi Osaka of Japan, the 2018 US Open and two-time Grand Slam champion.

Additional Grand Slam champions entered into the field include No.12 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, a two-time Grand Slam champion; No.16 Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain, a two-time Grand Slam champion; No.21 Angelique Kerber of Germany, the 2016 US Open and two-time Grand Slam champion, and No.32 Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia, the 2004 US Open and two-time Grand Slam champion.

No.127 Lizette Cabrera, of Australia, is the last player to receive direct entry into the women’s singles field. Four players entered using protected rankings: No.78 Vera Zvonareva (RUS), a former world No.2; No.85 Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR); No.120 Vera Lapko (BLR); and No.123 Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL). Eight additional wild card entries will be selected by the USTA.

The WTA rankings as of August 3 were used to determine the US Open main draw entry list. Seeds will be determined and announced closer to the start of the event.