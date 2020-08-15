A trio of Americans and the Swiss No.2 clash in the semifinals of the inaugural Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTER COURT -- 11:00 a.m. start

[WC] Shelby ROGERS (USA) vs Jil TEICHMANN (SUI)

Jennifer BRADY (USA) vs Coco GAUFF (USA)

after suitable rest - [1] Alexa GUARACHI (CHI) / Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) vs Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) / Jil TEICHMANN (SUI)

Today was a day! Humbling and encouraging moment. Even with no fans on site, I can feel the support from everyone this week.

Thank you all!

💞🎾 https://t.co/s3giKI2kzc — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) August 14, 2020

That was probably the only point @jennifurbrady95 let me win today😅🥵 Well played!💪🏼 Still have doubles tomorrow😊 @TopSeedTennisKY https://t.co/6JAgqxoOOH — Marie Bouzkova (@MarieBouzkova) August 14, 2020

MATCH POINTS

With four unseeded semifinalists in Lexington, an unseeded champion is guaranteed at a WTA event for the first time in 2020. Both singles matches will be the first head-to-head meeting between the two players.

American Jennifer Brady are both seeking their first berth in a WTA singles final, while two-time champion Jil Teichmann, 2019 Linz winner Coco Gauff, and two-time finalist Shelby Rogers, look to return to a showpiece match.

Each woman has knocked off at least one seeded player this week: Brady bested No.6 seed Magda Linette in the second round, and Teichmann upset No.5 seed Yulia Putintseva in the same round. In the quarterfinals, Rogers scored a stunning upset of top seed Serena Williams, handing the American just her third career loss against a player ranked outside the Top 100 in the last 15 years.

Read more: Rogers stuns Serena to reach Lexington semifinals

Gauff will be bidding for her third win against a player ranked ahead of her in four matches this week. In the second round, she scored her third career win against a Top 20 player against World No.11 Aryna Sabalenka, and followed that up with a three-set win over World No.39 Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

Swiss No.2 Teichmann is making just her fourth tour-level main draw appearance on U.S. soil in her career, looking to advance to her third WTA final and first on hard courts.

2020 Lexington Shot of the Day: Teichmann’s terrific lob

Teichmann's run this week in Lexington marks the first time she has won back-to-back main draw matches since she reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 125K event in Limoges, France in December. She has not dropped a set in three matches, beating Anna Kalinskaya, Putintseva and CiCi Bellis.

Brady is 0-3 in her career in WTA semifinals, including a defeat to Simona Halep earlier this season at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February.

Brady is the highest-ranked of the four semifinalists at World No.49, followed by World No.53 Gauff, World No.68 Teichmann, and World No.116 Rogers.

Read more: Gauff battles back to round out Lexington semifinalists

Rogers, a former Top 50 player, is bidding for her maiden WTA final on hard courts. Her prior two appearances in finals, in Bad Gastein, Austria in 2014 and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016, both came on clay.