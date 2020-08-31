No.31 seed Anastasija Sevastova was back to her winning ways at the US Open after taking down home hope Coco Gauff in three sets.

Earlier in the season, Sevastova turned heads during Latvia’s Fed Cup tie against the United States, handing Serena Williams her first-ever singles loss in the competition. But outside of that statement upset, Sevastova was still searching for victories at WTA and Grand Slam events: coming into the US Open, Sevastova had gone winless at all seven of her previous tournaments in 2020.

But the hardcourts of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are some of Sevastova’s happiest hunting grounds, having reached the quarterfinals or better at three of her last four appearances - including her career best Slam result with her run to the semifinals in 2018.

Sevastova returned to her giant-slaying ways at Louis Armstrong Stadium with a confident win over the on-the-rise Gauff, firing five aces and 27 winners en route to her 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory.

Up next, Sevastova will take on another youngster as she faces 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk in the second round. The Ukrainian defeated Daria Kasatkina in a steamrolling 6-1, 6-2 performance to advance.

