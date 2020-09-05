Victoria Azarenka is back into the second week at the US Open for the first time since 2015 after unraveling the rising Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - Two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka is back into the second week at the US Open for the first time since 2015 after unraveling the rising Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Azarenka’s dominant return to form continued on Saturday evening with a commanding display against Swiatek on Louis Armstrong Stadium, raining down 25 winners and four winners to win 6-4, 6-2 after just over an hour and a half.

Coming into the New York bubble a few weeks ago, Azarenka was flying under the radar as she was searching for her first match win in a year. Everything quickly changed as Azarenka got going at the Western & Southern Open, finishing the week with a Premier 5 title.

Azarenka kept the momentum going at the US Open, dropping just three games in her opening match against Barbara Haas, and claiming sweet revenge over fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the No.5 seed, with a statement 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Azarenka had a fight on her hands from the start against Swiatek, an on-the-rise Polish teenager who has reached the fourth round at the Australian Open and French Open previously. She had to recover from an early 0-2 deficit against Swiatek, but a marathon effort from Azarenka a few games later set the tone for the match, with the 2012 and 2013 finalist breaking through on a marathon, 10-minute fourth game before winning nine of the next 11 games on route to victory.

Back into the fourth round, Azarenka will take on No.20 seed Karolina Muchova in her next match. The Czech survived a mid-match letdown and edged through in three sets to defeat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7) earlier in the day to advance.

