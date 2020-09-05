2020 US Open

Triple platinum: The best pictures from the US Open third round

From straight-sets wins for Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber to a thriller between Naomi Osaka and Marta Kostyuk, all the best pictures from the third round of the 2020 US Open.

As Day 5 got under way, there were rain-delayed second-round matches to be finished, with 18-year-old Catherine McNally capturing her first Top 30 win with an upset of No.21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova by dominating the deciding tiebreak.

Fellow teenager, 19-year-old Iga Swiatek, came from a break down in the decider to overcome Sachia Vickery 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 in another held-over second round.

Fresh from pulling off the Houdini act of the tournament against Kristina Mladenovic, debutante Varvara Gracheva faced Petra Martic for the second time since the Tour's resumption in the third round.

Eighth seed Martic reprised her Prague first-round win over Gracheva in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the US Open for the second year in a row.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich had not taken a set from Yulia Putintseva in two previous meetings, but rectified that with a stellar opener in their third-round clash.

However, Putintseva roared back to preserve her immaculate record against Sasnovich, winning in three sets to reach the second week of a major for the third time - and first at the US Open.

2017 Wimbledon girls' finalist Ann Li had captured her first Top 20 win over Alison Riske in the previous round, and sought to notch up another in her first Grand Slam third round against Angelique Kerber.

No.17 seed Kerber quelled Li in straight sets to move into the US Open second week for the first time since winning the title in 2016.

Playing her first Grand Slam main draw since her 2018 Australian Open breakthrough, 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk showed off superb battling qualities and brilliant reflex volleys in a popcorn match against Naomi Osaka.

2018 champion Osaka drew on all her resilience to survive a thrilling, volatile rollercoaster of a match against Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2 and seal her place in a third straight US Open second week.

Osaka has drawn attention to the injustice of recent Black deaths with different masks this week, honoring Ahmaud Arbery in her third match after Elijah McClain in her second and Breonna Taylor in her first.

Lexington champion Jennifer Brady had previously reached the US Open fourth round on her 2017 debut, and returned to that stage by out-serving Caroline Garcia to edge ahead 4-3 in their rivalry.

The US Open is the only major at which Petra Kvitova is yet to reach the semifinals, but the Czech returned to the second week for the sixth time with a straight-sets defeat of Jessica Pegula.

