No.9 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova surrendered just three games in beating No.1 seed Simona Halep at the Gippsland Trophy to reach the final four.

No.9 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova needed exactly an hour on Friday night to record the biggest upset of the week of WTA 500 events so far, securing a 6-2, 6-1 win over top seed Simona Halep at the Gippsland Trophy.

After falling behind 2-0 to start the match, the Russian rallied to win 11 of the next 12 games on Margaret Court Arena, improving her head-to-head record against the former World No.1 to 2-1 and advance to her third semifinal in the past 12 months.

"Playing semifinals tomorrow, it'll be just great for me," Alexandrova said after the match. "I just tried to play my best. I was kind of nervous at the start because this court isn't my lucky one, but after two games, I won one game and I felt much better."

Tripling Halep's total of winners (18-to-6), the Russian's aggressive play also afforded her a staggering 10 break point opportunities in the match.

She successfully converted five of them, and also saved five of the six that she herself faced to secure her second victory over a Grand Slam champion in as many matches.

Alexandrova will next face former Top 30 player Kaia Kanepi for a spot in the final of the WTA 500 event.

The Estonian advanced without hitting a ball on Friday when No.8 seed Karolina Muchova withdrew with a left abdominal injury.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Gippsland Trophy throughout the evening!