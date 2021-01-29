Maria Sakkari notched her first win in three career meetings with Angelique Kerber to reach the Grampians trophy final four. Anett Kontaveit will be her semifinal opponent, after Victoria Azarenka withdrew from their scheduled quarterfinal match due to a back injury.

No.5 seed Maria Sakkari notched a superb win over a player whom she had never beaten at the Grampians Trophy on Saturday.

The Greek star erased a hefty first-set deficit to oust No.8 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany, 6-4, 6-2 and claim her first victory over the former World No.1 in their three meetings.

"I have my Greeks here, which feels great!" Sakkari said during her post-match interview on court, thrilling her sturdy number of supporters on Margaret Court Arena. "That’s the first thing I’m looking forward to when I come to Australia, so it was great."

"Funnily enough, this is my home tournament," Sakkari added. "I don’t have a professional tournament back home, so as I mentioned, every time I come back to Australia, it feels like I'm at home."

Kerber picked off four of the first five games of the match before Sakkari turned the tilt around, breaking the three-time Grand Slam champion five times en route to the 73-minute victory.

Both players relied on their backhands in the early stages of the opener but it was Kerber who came out on top in close games most often as she zipped ahead 4-1.

However, once Sakkari gritted through a close game to hold for 4-2, she grabbed the momentum with both hands, winning a whopping nine games in a row to move ahead 6-4, 4-0.

Sakkari never let up and finished off the match with a forehand crosscourt winner -- her 26th winner of the day.

In a semifinal showdown, Sakkari will now face No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who advanced to the final four after No.3 seed Victoria Azarenka withdrew from their scheduled quarterfinal clash due to a lower back injury.

Former World No.1 Azarenka saved two match points before outlasting Yulia Putintseva in her first match of the season on Friday, but did not take the court against Kontaveit, sending the Estonian into her 12th career WTA semifinal.

Check back later for the remaining quarterfinal results from the Grampians Trophy!