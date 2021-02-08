Seven-time champion Serena Williams moved into the third round of the Australian Open for the 19th time in her storied career with a straight-set win over Nina Stojanovic.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams added another match-win to her record-setting totals at the year’s first major event.

No.10 seed Williams of the United States moved past Nina Stojanovic of Serbia, 6-3, 6-0, on Rod Laver Arena to claim a third-round spot in Melbourne for the 19th time in her 20 appearances at the event.

23-time Grand Slam champion Williams, who has played and won more matches at this major than any other woman in the tournament’s history, improved her win-loss record at the Australian Open to 89-12. Her first-round victory over Laura Siegemund was her 100th Australian Open singles match.

The former World No.1 executed a one-hour and nine-minute victory over World No.99 Stojanovic, the only Serb inside the Top 100 of the WTA singles rankings, by winning a tremendous 86 percent of her first-service points, and saving the three break points she faced during the clash.

Backhands were clicking for Williams in the early stages of the affair, and she powered through a tough game at 4-2 on the strength of that side, saving two break points in the process. An overhead winner on set point added an exclamation point to the opener for the American.

Stojanovic had already set a new standard for herself this week, attaining her first-ever victory in a Grand Slam main draw in the opening round over Irina-Camelia Begu. However, Stojanovic's run came to a swift end at the hands of Williams, who claimed the final seven games of the match.

Williams will now face Anastasia Potapova in the third round, after the Russian teenager dispatched Timea Babos of Hungary, 6-2, 6-4, earlier on Wednesday.

19-year-old Potapova, the 2016 junior Wimbledon singles champion, had also upset No.24 seed Alison Riske in this week's opening round, en route to her first third-round appearance in a major.

It will be the second consecutive year Williams and Potapova will meet in Melbourne -- Williams ousted Potapova in the first round last year, 6-0, 6-3.

