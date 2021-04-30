Petra Kvitova thrives in Madrid. Ashleigh Barty dominates on the red clay. Something will have to give in their quarterfinal showdown.

Can anyone stop World No.1 Ashleigh Barty?

No.9 seed Petra Kvitova will be the next one to try in one of Wednesday’s quarterfinals at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Kvitova is a fine clay court player – reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros twice – but this is what she’s up against:

In defeating reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-4, Barty ended her nine-match, 18-set winning streak on red clay. The 25-year-old Australian is on her own run of 14 straight on red clay. She’s the 2021 Porsche Race to Shenzhen leader and will leave Madrid with an expanded lead on the field. Her 23 match-wins are first among WTA players and she’s 9-0 versus Top 20 players.

Barty stroked six more aces against Swiatek and ran her tour-leading total to 169. She won 33 of her 41 first serves (80 percent) and was broken only once. She’ll have to continue that trend against Kvitova, who was an impressive 43-for-53 (81 percent) in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over Veronika Kudermetova.

🔑 to the match: 🇦🇺 @ashbarty served up some impressive stats, winning 80.5% of her 1st serve points to book her spot in the Madrid quarterfinals ⤵️@SAPSports | #SAPGameSetStat pic.twitter.com/42uonlwRua — wta (@WTA) May 3, 2021

“Barty never overplayed,” Tennis Channel analyst Lindsay Davenport said during the broadcast. “She was able to construct points how she wanted. [It was] Barty with a little too much variety for Swiatek.”

Davenport likes Kvitova’s natural lefty patterns to Barty’s backhand. Over the years, Kvitova has used it to advantage in the high altitude of Madrid, winning three titles (2011, 2015, 2018), and reaching two semifinals (2014, 2019).

“Overall I think when I’m playing longer in a tournament, I’m getting better,” Kvitova said. “So that’s how I feel it, as well. It’s not really typical clay when we can slide a lot. I like it here, so probably that’s why.”

Said Barty: “I love to play Petra. I do. She brings out the best in me. It’s another challenge, another test. She’s won this tournament multiple times, loves the conditions here. A fresh challenge for me.

“We go into it like any other match, try and execute as best we can, whoever does that better on the day will come out on top.”

Head-to-head hardly definitive

After securing a 10th meeting against Kvitova, Barty joked with her coach Craig Tyzzer that they should be counting these confrontations like Super Bowls – with Roman numerals.

Sifting through the head-to-head is a forensic adventure. Kvitova leads overall, 5-4, but Barty has won four of the past five. On the other hand, Kvitova won their most recent meeting in last year’s Doha semifinal.

There’s only one match on clay, but you can throw that out. Barty won the first game of their first-round match – and then lost 12 of the next 14 games. That was the 2012 French Open and Barty, a wildcard at 16, was the youngest player in the draw.

“Of course, she has a game for clay very well,” Kvitova noted. “She’s sliding. She’s playing lots of slice and everything. Of course it’s about the few points. I mean, she likes clay a little bit more than me probably. I like Madrid. So who knows, right?”

Fashion update

There is a widening gap between No.1 and No.2 on the WTA circuit – on and off the court.

Monday it was announced that World No.2 Naomi Osaka will serve as the co-chair for the returning Met Gala later this fall, formally known as the Costume Institute Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. She’ll be joined by Gen-Z celebrities Timothee Chalamet and Billie Eilish.

No.1 Ashleigh Barty, meanwhile, was asked if she fancies fashionable things.

“No, mate,” she answered. “I’m not a massive person to go out shopping. I’m a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl. I’ve had the same 10 or 15 T-shirts for five years. I rotate through.

“Sometimes I’ll go out on a limb and get a different color that’s not gray, black or white. No, no, none of that for me.”

No.5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No.13 Elise Mertens

Don’t look now, but Mertens is at it again.

After she defeated No.3 Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, she’s a superb 20-5 for the season, only three match-wins behind leader Barty. It’s not a widely known fact, but in a difficult 2020, Mertens – without winning a tournament – cobbled together 30 wins to lead all players.

Her quarterfinal opponent, Sabalenka, is a good friend and doubles partner; they won their second Grand Slam title back in February at the Australian Open. Sabalenka has gone one better this year, producing a 21-6 mark. The 22-year-old from Belarus battered Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-2 in less than an hour and is the youngest of the quarterfinalists.

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 4-2 and has won the past three, most recently in last November’s Linz final in straight sets.

No.8 Belinda Bencic vs. Paula Badosa

Badosa is enjoying the week of her life in Madrid.

The 23-year-old Spaniard survived two taut sets Monday before running away from Anastasija Sevastova 6-7(0), 7-6(3), 6-0. She’s ranked World No.62 – a career high – and was the last one to beat Barty, a signature straight-sets victory in the quarterfinals at Charleston.

Badosa, who grew up in Barcelona, is the runaway crowd favorite.

“I feel the people,” Badosa said. “They motivated me until the last point. It’s amazing to have my best result for the moment in my career here at home.”

Watch: Badosa's third-round hot shot lights up Madrid

She’ll play No.8 seed Belinda Bencic, who was leading 7-6(2), 4-3 when Ons Jabeur retired on Monday with a right leg injury.

This matchup happened for the first and only time one month ago on the green clay of the Volvo Car Open. Badosa won in Charleston 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-1.

“I know I was on a high level since Charleston on clay court,” Badosa said. “I like to play on clay, as I say always. To reach here the quarterfinals at home, it’s very special, in front of my family, my friends, my people. It's an amazing feeling.

“Tennis, we miss the fans. Here finally we can have the fans. I’m happy about that. I was very nervous when I started the week because I wanted to do very well here. I’m quite happy that it’s coming true.”

Lights out for Bencic

Bencic was behind qualifier Bernarda Pera 2-3 in the deciding tiebreaker Saturday night around midnight when the lights went out at the Caja Magica venue. Literally.

“I mean, it was for sure very odd,” Bencic said. “It happened at a very, very difficult time. But my thoughts were either it will go well or it will go terrible.

“It’s late. It’s cold. It was not ideal, of course. I just really tried to kind of accept it, play the next point, kind of get the win. Yeah, happy that I kind of stayed tough and won.”

Bencic, for the record, has won three straight matches for the first time this year. The win over Jabeur (ranked World No.25) was her best win-by-ranking since the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

“For sure I was struggling little bit in Australia, trying to find my form,” Bencic said. “I had very close losses, just something happened. I always feel like the work you put in, it takes some time to kind of go into the matches. It’s not always that you practice one day, then the next day you play an amazing match. It’s always little bit stretched out.”

Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Pavlyuchenkova arrived in Madrid ranked World No.41 and had a losing record. Now the 27-year-old Russian has put together an improbable run, beating, in order, No.23-ranked Madison Keys, No.9 Karolina Pliskova and No.14 Jennifer Brady.

Tuesday’s 7-5, 6-7(8), 6-3 win over Brady was particularly impressive, requiring 2 hours, 47 minutes. It’s the first time she’s strung together three consecutive wins in 15 months, and those are her three best wins-by-ranking of the season.

Where did that come from?

Pavlyuchenkova outlasts Brady in Madrid marathon: Highlights

“I think it’s a hell of a draw since the first round,” Pavlyuchenkova said. “Any tournament when you beat a Top 10, or I beat Karolina, she was No.6 seeded here, you think, like, ‘Okay, it’s sort of either might be a little easier or open draw, but it got even tougher.’ It gets tougher and tougher and tougher.”

To that point, Pavlyuchenkova’s reward is a chance for a fourth straight Top 25 win in a span of six days when she faces Muchova, a 6-0, 6-7(9), 7-5 winner over No.16 seed Maria Sakkari.

It ended when Muchova converted her fourth match point with the clock approaching midnight and, because of the 11 p.m. curfew, much of the last set was played without fans present.

Muchova – ranked World No.20 and rising – is now a pristine 6-0 against top 20 players this season. She stunned No. 2 Naomi Osaka in the second round and, back in February, beat World No.1 Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Pavlyuchenkova beat Muchova in their only meeting two years ago in Moscow.

This is Pavlyuchenkova’s 12th appearance in Madrid and she’s hoping to improve on her previous best, a quarterfinal appearance in 2011.

“I haven’t been in quarterfinal for a while, so I’m actually excited to get another chance, another challenge to play,” Pavlyuchenkova said. “Muchova, amazing hands. She has this guy tennis, I would say, which is very nice tennis. It’s just a good, solid, nice tournament. Good challenges.”

A long road

Pavlyuchenkova acknowledged that she’s struggled for the past year.

“First of all, the COVID time was definitely didn’t play in my favor,” she said. “For some reason, I had a great start to the year last year, and it put me off completely. Like I have lost my rhythm. I couldn’t get back on track after, because I was in lockdown and I was still working out.

“I got problems with my knees for the first time and I was off. Like the whole year I had knee problem. So that’s also another thing. And then, you know, changes with coaches [In: brother Aleksandr Pavlyuchenkov, Out: Sam Sumyk], I just couldn’t build my team around me like the one solid good team.

“Then confidence went obviously down because of all of that. Now, yeah, I had also some tough times, tough draws, and that's it. Now I’m building up, building back on that, building back on my confidence, trying to work hard and be positive.”

A magic match in The Magic Box!



🇨🇿 @karomuchova7 battles past No.16 seed Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-7(9), 7-5 to book her spot in the @MutuaMadridOpen final 8️⃣! pic.twitter.com/IOgJpiihXM — wta (@WTA) May 4, 2021

For Muchova, it's a first quarterfinal showing since her recovery from a left abdominal injury she suffered after her run to a maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the 2021 Australian Open.

“I really, really appreciate to get into quarterfinals,” Muchova said afterward. “Even after the break I had after the Australian Open, I have to say my expectations was pretty low.

“I’m really, really glad and really happy and as well for my team. We did some job, and they are helping me a lot, so it shows me that we are doing right way. Yeah, just I’m trying to enjoy it.”