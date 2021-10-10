Elina Svitolina survived a stern challenge from Sorana Cirstea, coming back from a set down and winning a third-set tiebreak to reach the round of 16 at Indian Wells. Shelby Rogers also won on Sunday, dropping only two games.

No.4 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine had to go down to the wire to reach the round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, edging No.32 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) in a two-and-a-half-hour thriller.

A semifinalist at the most recent edition of the tournament in 2019, Svitolina fought back from a break down at 4-2 in the final set to overcome Cirstea and improve her head-to-head record against the Romanian to 3-0.

Stat corner: Svitolina added another comeback victory to her list this season: Sunday's victory marked the 10th time in 2021 she has come back from a set down to triumph.

Each player broke serve four times during the clash, but Cirstea left many more opportunities to break on the table. The Romanian left 12 of 16 break points begging while Svitolina had a much stingier conversion rate of 4-for-5.

Aggressive Cirstea had 45 winners to 42 unforced errors as she tried to dictate play whenever she could, but in the decisive tiebreak, it was Svitolina who reigned supreme as she keeps her hopes alive for a spot at the year-ending Akron WTA Finals. The Top 8 players qualify, and Svitolina is No.12 in the Porsche Race to the Finals.

Key moments: Four service breaks in a row left Cirstea and Svitolina all square at 4-4 in the opening set, but the Romanian put a stop to that streak with a routine hold for 5-4. In that game, Svitolina erased two set points with an ace and a backhand crosscourt pass respectively, but Cirstea obtained a third set point, which she converted by following up a dropshot with a winning pass.

Svitolina rebounded in the second set, reaching break point at 1-1 with a crosscourt forehand off a net-clipper, then converting the chance to lead 2-1. That would prove to be the only break in the second set, as Svitolina fended off two break points at 5-4 with clutch serving en route to leveling the match.

Cirstea took the early lead in the final set, coming out on top in rallies to break for 4-2. But Svitolina used pinpoint hitting to immediately break back as the pair inexorably moved into a decisive tiebreak.

In the breaker, Cirstea earned the first minibreak with a backhand winner into the corner, but Svitolina went on a tear from there, picking up four points in a row to lead 5-2. Two points later, a long backhand miscue gave Svitolina triple match point at 6-3, and the Ukrainian converted the first after a netted return by Cirstea.

Rogers rolls into round of 16

Shelby Rogers became the first American this year to reach the BNP Paribas Open round of 16 on home soil, as the World No.44 dismantled another Romanian, Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-0, 6-2, in 72 minutes.

Rogers saved the lone break point she faced and won a staggering 91 percent of points behind her first serve to ease past 61st-ranked Begu and claim her second win in their two meetings.

The American had never made it beyond the second round in her five previous main-draw appearances at Indian Wells, but Rogers broke that duck this week as she continues a run of good form on the hardcourts.

Rogers has won eight of her last 10 matches, including a fourth-round showing at the US Open, where she shocked World No.1 Ashleigh Barty before falling to eventual champion Emma Raducanu.

