No.7 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan made quick work of Misaki Doi in the Adelaide International 1 semifinals on Saturday, sweeping past the Japanese player 6-4, 6-3 to reach the 8th WTA singles final of her burgeoning career.

Rybakina, currently positioned at her career-high ranking of World No.14, needed an hour and 23 minutes to charge past 105th-ranked Doi and claim a spot in Sunday's title match.

Words from the winner: "I'm very happy to be in the final," Rybakina said, in her post-match press conference. "It's just [the] start of the season and I feel more confidence, of course.

"[The key] was again the serve, I think. I served really well in the end of the first set and then second set. She played fast also. I just started a bit slow, maybe like yesterday. I have to improve it today for sure."

Power hitting from Rybakina 🔌



She's through to the Adelaide final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Doi and awaits the winner of Barty vs. Swiatek. pic.twitter.com/qj3lgwUFc4 — wta (@WTA) January 8, 2022

Back to her best: Rybakina reached three semifinals last season but was unable to win any of them. She reached a tour-leading five finals in 2020, but prior to this week, her most recent WTA singles final came at Strasbourg in September of that year.

Doi, who peaked at a career-high ranking of World No.30 in 2016, had also toppled Rybakina in their lone previous encounter, which came on the clay courts of Bastad in 2019.

But Rybakina was able to avenge that loss and return to a championship final for the first time in 15 months. Rybakina will now seek to add a third WTA singles title to her other trophies, which came at 2019 Bucharest and 2020 Hobart.

Stat corner: Rybakina slammed nine aces during her victory over 30-year-old Doi, bringing her ace total for the week to 31. The 22-year-old Kazakh had a sturdy 75 percent success rate behind her first serve, and was also impressive with her second serve, winning 70 percent of those points.

Doi, who was in the first WTA 500 semifinal of her career, was able to fend off seven break points, but still dropped serve four times. The Japanese player won only 39 percent of points behind her second serve.

Next up: Rybakina will face a Top 10 player in the final Down Under: either World No.9 and 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, or World No.1 and homeland heroine Ashleigh Barty.

More to come from Adelaide....