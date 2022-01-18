2020 finalist Garbiñe Muguruza made a winning return to Rod Laver Arena before Iga Swiatek followed suit to advance to the second round.

Her last two matches Rod Laver Arena ended in defeat, but Garbiñe Muguruza got off to a winning start on the Australian Open's main court in 2022 with a 6-3, 6-4 win over France's Clara Burel.

The No.3 seed was pushed over the course of 88 minutes by the 20-year-old World No.77, but the difference between the two players was most stark on serve: Burel hit a dozen double faults and landed just 41% of her first serves, affording Muguruza ample opportunities on return. Muguruza broke five times, and won seven of eight games from 3-3 in the first set to take a commanding lead at 6-3, 4-1.

Ultimately, though, she needed five match points to seal victory: Burel saved three in a marathon service hold for 5-3, and she broke Muguruza to stay alive on the strength of back-to-back forehand winners at deuce. A 0-40 deficit serving for 5-5 proved too much to overcome, however, and Muguruza improved to 10-0 in the first round Down Under.

Words from the winner: After the match, Muguruza said that she needed to overcome both her opponent and herself to remain perfect in first-round matches at the Australian Open.

"I didn't know really who I was facing. We've never played before. Very tricky," she said. "You're always nervous going out there on Rod Laver, which I love, and starting a Grand Slam campaign. I've always gone through the first round. [I'm] very happy the way I played and, of course, controlling the nerves."

Another French player up next: Muguruza will next face a French player she's much more familiar with in the form of Alizé Cornet. To open her 60th consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearance, Cornet eased to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova, and she and Muguruza will play for a fifth time. The pair have split four prior meetings.

Photo by Getty Images

Swiatek surges into second round

Playing her first-ever match on Rod Laver Arena, British qualifier Harriet Dart started brightly against No.7 seed Iga Swiatek by winning three of the first four games.

From 3-1 down, though, the Pole rolled. Swiatek won the last 11 games in a 6-3, 6-0 victory to win her opening match Down Under for the fourth year in a row.

Tale of the tape: Swiatek made nine of her 17 unforced errors for the match in the first four games, and finished with 21 winners. After the slow start, she also rounded into form on serve: in her last six service games, Swiatek lost just six points. Three of those came in the last game, as she served out the match from 15-40 down.

"First rounds are always tricky ... I told myself just to be patient. I'm playing really good in practices, so I had this faith in myself that I was going to find the rhythm somehow." - Iga Swiatek

Swedish No.1 next for Swiatek: With a spot in the third round at stake, Swiatek will face Sweden's Rebecca Peterson, who was a 6-2, 6-3 winner against wildcard Daria Saville (neé Gavrilova). The two will play at a major for the second time in the span of a year, with Siwatek winning 6-1, 6-1 in the same round at Roland Garros last summer.

More to come...