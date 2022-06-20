Both Ons Jabeur and Beatriz Haddad Maia continued their strong seasons with titles this past week, and Monday they moved up to new career highs in the WTA rankings.

Last week, the Hologic WTA Tour hosted grass-court events at the WTA 500 bett1open in Berlin and the WTA 250 Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, Great Britain, in addition to a WTA 125-level event in Gaiba, Italy. Here is a look at how the results impacted the rankings:

Champs hit career highs

The singles champions last week in Berlin and Birmingham both climbed to career-high rankings this week. Ons Jabeur, who played in her fourth final in her past six events, won her second title of 2022 and moves up one spot to No.3 this week. She trails only No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.2 Anett Kontaveit.

Jabeur takes Berlin title after injured Bencic retires

Beatriz Haddad Maia won her 10th consecutive match. She captured her second consecutive title in as many weeks, this time winning in Birmingham a week after taking the title in Nottingham. Just two weeks ago, the Brazilian sat at No.48 in the rankings. She is now up to No.29, a 19-spot leap.

Haddad Maia's win streak hits 10 as Zhang retires in Birmingham final

Saville’s resurgence continues

After reaching the second round of the main draw in Berlin last week as a qualifier, Daria Saville returns to the Top 100 for the first time since the week of Aug. 26, 2019. She rose eight spots to No.96 this week.

Ranked outside of the Top 600 as recently as late February this year, Saville continues to climb the rankings in a return to tour after battling through injuries in recent years.

Other notable rankings movements

--Dalma Galfi’s title run at the ITF Circuit event in Ilkey, Great Britain, gives the 23-year-old Hungarian the biggest ranking jump among this week’s Top 100 (+17, from No.98 to No.81) as she achieves a career-high ranking.

--Other players in the Top 100 who reached career highs this week: Coco Gauff (+1, from No.13 to No.12), Wang Xinyu (+5, from No.76 to No.71) and Diane Parry (+5, from No.82 to No.77).

--Sara Errani advanced to the singles final of last week’s WTA 125 tournament staged in Gaiba, Italy, earning her a 48-spot rankings jump (from No.213 to No.165).

--American Alycia Parks made her sixth career main-draw appearance last week, where she advanced to the second round of Berlin as a qualifier. The 21-year-old climbs to a career-high, up 34 spots (from No.169 to No.135).

--A finalist in Birmingham, Zhang Shuai jumps 13 spots, moving from No.54 to No.41.