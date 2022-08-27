Liudmila Samsonova has reeled off 10 wins in a row after charging past Aliaksandra Sasnovich to capture the singles title at Tennis in the Land presented by Motorola Edge.

It is time to add Liudmila Samsonova to this summer’s list of top-form players.

Big-hitting Samsonova scored her second title in a row and her 10th straight match-win with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory over No.7 seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Saturday's final at Tennis in the Land presented by Motorola Edge.

World No.45 Samsonova claimed her second career WTA singles title at the beginning of August on the hard courts of Washington, D.C. After two weeks off, Samsonova picked up right where she left off in Cleveland, racing to her third career title without the loss of a set all week.

Cleveland: Samsonova sweeps past Sasnovich for 2nd straight title

Fast facts: Samsonova had gone on a similar tear last summer, when she won her first career title on the grass courts of Berlin as a qualifier, then reached the Round of 16 at Wimbledon as a wildcard.

Since then, Samsonova has proven that her power game translates to all surfaces, not just grass. The 23-year-old needed 1 hour and 12 minutes to beat World No.36 Sasnovich, winning 21 of her 26 first-service points in the match.

Samsonova joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek (6), Caroline Garcia (3), Simona Halep, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Ons Jabeur and Bernarda Pera (2 each) as the players who have won multiple singles titles in 2022. (Daria Kasatkina also was added to that list later on Saturday, with her second title of the year in Granby.)

Samsonova is now a perfect 3-0 in WTA singles finals. By contrast, Sasnovich has reached four singles finals in her career, but is still looking for her first title.

Match moments: Samsonova dropped her opening service game of the match, but that was her only misstep in the first set as she claimed the next five games to take the one-set lead. Samsonova had 11 winners to just three unforced errors in the opening frame.

Samsonova kept up her momentum in the second set, jumping out to a 5-2 lead, where she held her first championship point. Sasnovich erased that chance, though, with a wicked backhand slice winner, and she eventually held for 5-3.

However, Samsonova stayed solid, and she wrapped up the win on her second championship point after a backhand clipped the netcord and forced one last error from Sasnovich.

