No.3 seed Jessica Pegula moved into her second final of the year with a 7-6(3), 6-1 win over former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka in the Guadalajara Open Akron semifinals on Saturday night.

Pegula, who has qualified for both her singles and doubles debuts at the WTA Finals, is now one win away from her first title of the year and her second career title (following 2019 Washington D.C.). Here are key numbers behind the achievement:

40: World No.5 Pegula notched her 40th match-win in WTA main draws this season with her 1-hour and 29-minute triumph over Azarenka. Pegula becomes just the fourth player to hit 40 victories for the year, joining Iga Swiatek (62), Ons Jabeur (46) and Daria Kasatkina (40).

2: Pegula's two 2022 finals have both come at the WTA 1000 level; she also reached the final in Madrid earlier this year, falling to Ons Jabeur. Pegula is the first American to reach two or more WTA 1000 finals in a single year since Sloane Stephens in 2018.

If you told me 5 years ago when I couldn’t string 2 matches together that I would have this stat… 🤯 you can always improve, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise https://t.co/W6gfFWGmNC — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) October 22, 2022

38: In fact, U.S. No.1 Pegula has become an expert at WTA 1000 tournaments since the start of 2021. Pegula has won 38 matches at WTA 1000 events over the last two seasons, more than any other player, including World No.1 Iga Swiatek, who sits in second place with 36.

4: To make it into the final, Pegula had to beat four Grand Slam champions in a row this week, with victories over Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens preceding her win over two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka.

18: Despite falling behind 3-0 in the first set, Pegula recovered and outhit her opponent on the day, with 18 winners to Azarenka's 11. Pegula also had eight fewer unforced errors than Azarenka as she leveled their head-to-head at 2-2.

1-3: Pegula now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between No.4 seed Maria Sakkari and unseeded Marie Bouzkova. Astonishingly, Pegula has 1-3 win-loss records against each of those players.

