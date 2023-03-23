Billie Jean King Cup teammates Danielle Collins and Jessica Pegula were second-round winners at the Miami Open, setting up a Round 3 meeting between them.

Two top-ranked Americans will square off in the third round of the Miami Open after both scored comprehensive victories in Thursday's second round.

No.3 seed Jessica Pegula eased to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov, while No.30 seed Danielle Collins was a 7-6(3), 6-2 winner over Bulgarian lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova -- and the two will play next for a spot in the last 16.

Read for more facts and stats from the Americans' second-round victories.

The perfect start 💯@JLPegula cruises into the third round with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Sebov. #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/Ol7iEKadCd — wta (@WTA) March 23, 2023

2: Sebov, 24, had beaten a pair of Top 100 players this week -- No.92 Kamilla Rakhimova in qualifying and No.50 Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round -- to earn her place against Pegula. She played a Top 10 player for the first time in January at the Australian Open, when she lost to Caroline Garcia in the first round.

5: Pegula broke Sebov's serve five times in victory. The two players traded breaks within the first four games of the match en route to 2-2, but from that point, the American won seven of the next eight games to take command.

11: Pegula hit 11 winners in victory, nearly double Sebov's six. She also totaled 13 unforced errors in a comparatively clean performance compared to the Canadian, who racked up 23 unforced errors.

After their first-ever meeting, the Top 10 player expounded on some familiarity she had with the 172nd-ranked Canadian.

"I luckily knew her a bit," Pegula said afterwards. "We were playing [ITF events] around the same time, and she's been doing much better this year, starting to creep back up there and playing some good tennis.

"I had a little bit of a feeling. The first set was tricky. I wasn't really sure what to do. ... I fought through some tricky moments in the first set, but then I started to free up after that."

Mertens upsets No.8 Kasatkina to advance in Miami

65: Pegula needed just over an hour to wrap up victory, and was on court for just about a half-hour less than her fellow American.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

91: Collins, by comparison, needed 1 hour and 31 minutes to beat Tomova, who was a last-minute replacement for American Lauren Davis in the draw. She led 5-2 in the first set, and had two set points at 5-4, before she eventually won the opener.

Collins stopped Tomova's first-set momentum in a crucial 10th game, where she saved two break points from 15-40 to hold serve. Prior to that, she lost three games in a row.

Gauff eases past Marino, returns to Miami third round

4: Collins is now 2-0 against Tomova in her career. She lost just four games in their first meeting at Roland Garros last year, which she won 6-4, 6-0.

3: Pegula owns a 3-0 head-to-head advantage against her Billie Jean King Cup teammate Collins; the two first played as pros in 2012, and last played a three-setter in Montreal in 2021.