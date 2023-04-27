Depending on who you ask, the home crowd may or may not be an advantage. For Paula Badosa, she's hoping it will give her the edge Saturday when she faces Coco Gauff.

MADRID -- Perched at a high-top table in the VIP section tucked behind the Caja Magica, Paula Badosa meets the omnivorous press.

There are more than 20 smartphones piled in front of her, all in record mode. A dozen video cameras and their operators crowd in front of her, taking in every word. Just as many still photographers jockey for position. It’s only Tuesday, the first day of the Mutua Madrid Open, but Spain’s highest-ranked woman is massive news. It is something you’d expect to see just a few miles away at Moncloa Palace, the home of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

After about 15 minutes of an intense session conducted in Spanish, the crowd dissipates, and Badosa answers this pointed question in English: How can something like that not affect you?

“Yeah,” she says, laughing. “To be honest, I’m not a person that likes that a lot. I like to be in a low profile and less expectations. But I get used to it. I know that in Spain it’s like that.”

That is the great glory -- and the beastly burden -- of playing in front of the home crowd. It’s a fascinating phenomenon in professional tennis, and it can only go one of two ways.

Thursday, after some major complications, it went in Badosa’s favor. Despite serving 10 double faults she won a steely first-round match over Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. It required two-and-a-half hours, and Badosa’s relief was palpable as she looked heavenward.

Seeded No.26 this year, she has a Saturday matchup with 2022 Roland Garros finalist Coco Gauff.

Walking and driving around town, Gauff has seen the billboards featuring Badosa.

“Being the highest-ranked, the only show in town,” Gauff said, “if I was in her shoes I’d feel more pressure.”

Last year, Badosa wafted into Madrid as the Hologic WTA’s No.2-ranked player after a phenomenal start that included a title in Sydney, semifinal appearances in Indian Wells and Stuttgart, and quarterfinals in Miami and Charleston. She more than obliged the clamoring media, logging more than 90 minutes of public relations face time, more than the mandatory 60. When World No.1 Iga Swiatek withdrew Badosa became, in the minds of the national media, the favorite.

50 - Paula Badosa is the fourth Spanish player to play 50+ WTA-1000 main draw matches after Carla Suarez Navarro, Garbine Muguruza and Anabel Medina Garrigues - since 2009. ¡Felicidades!#MMOPEN |@MutuaMadridOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/oTjCFwZki5 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) April 27, 2023

And then she lost her second match in straight sets to Simona Halep. In Spain, where tennis is considered the third-most popular sport behind soccer and basketball (ahead of cycling), the loss was a significant blow.

“Last year the expectations were high and the draw was very tough,” Badosa said. “I lost to a player that has played for many more years and won here several times.”

Badosa came into this event ranked No.42 -- 40 spots below last year, but far higher than the next three Spanish players, Cristina Bucsa (70), Rebeka Masarova (74) and Nuria Parrizas Dias (76). In recent years, Garbiñe Muguruza has been the focus of the media on the women’s side. Currently, the two-time major champion is ranked outside the top 100.

“To be honest, I’m not in the same position as last year,” Badosa said. “Expectations, I think, a little bit less. But it’s still there. Every time I come here, they still expect me to do a good tournament. [In 2021] I came here when I was No.17 in the world as a wild card and they were expecting as well.

“It’s always tough to come here, mentally.”

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Badosa reached the Madrid semifinals that year, losing to No.1 Ashleigh Barty, the furthest a Spanish woman has advanced in this tournament.

Caroline Garcia, currently the leading light of France, is intimately familiar with this double-edged sword that comes with every home game.

“Obviously, every time I play in France, I feel something different,” Garcia said, “and Roland Garros is even more. I’m pretty sure Madrid for her is quite the same. You already want to do good because it’s a big tournament. On top of it, you don’t play that many times in your country and you want to do good for your friends and family coming, more fans cheering for you.

“It’s part of the deal. It’s obviously pressure, but I think it’s positive pressure. Not always easy to take it that way but that’s what it’s supposed to be.”

Aryna Sabalenka had similar advice.

“I remember her talking about the extra pressure of playing at home,” the No.2-ranked player said. “But I think she has to think differently about that. Like take it as a power, not pressure.”

In the first round, Gauff defeated Spanish qualifier Irene Burillo Escorihuela. Afterward, Gauff admitted she heard the crown pulling for her opponent, but it wasn’t as loud as expected.

“It will be even louder [when I play Badosa] because she is their No.1,” Gauff said. Today, I got a little pre-warmup of what there is to come.”

After a so-so start to 2023, Badosa’s game has been rejuvenated on clay. She reached the quarterfinals in Charleston and in Stuttgart pushed Sabalenka hard in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 defeat.

“I’m starting to feel the Paula I want to feel,” Badosa said. “I think I’m getting very close. The pressure, it’s something that you have to learn to handle. And, yeah, I’m still learning but it’s much better than it was one year ago.”