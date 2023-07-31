Iga Swiatek ran away with another title, extending her reign as the top-ranked player to 70 weeks, while Aranxta Rus became the oldest first-time winner in tour history.

Two first-time winners and the World No.1 captured singles titles last week.

Iga Swiatek captured her fourth title of the 2023 season and extended her lead atop the Hologic WTA Tour Rankings. She now holds a 645-point advantage over No.2 Aryna Sabalenka. This week marks the 70th week at No.1 for Swiatek, who has held the top ranking since April 4, 2022.

One week after making her Top 60 breakthrough, Aranxta Rus becomes the oldest player in tour history -- at 32 years old -- to win her first WTA singles title. With the title run in Hamburg, Rus reaches a career-high ranking of No.42, up 18 spots from last week. She becomes the first Dutchwoman to move into the Top 50 since Kiki Bertens held the No.25 spot the week of Aug. 9, 2021.

This week's results

Elisabetta Cocciaretto won her first career singles title, in Lausanne, paving the way for the Italian to make her Top 30 debut this week. She moves ups 12 spots, from No.42 to No.30. At 22 years, 187 days old, she becomes the youngest Italian to make her Top 30 debut in 22 years when a 21-year-old Francesca Schiavone reached the Top 30 on Nov. 5, 2001.

Champions Reel: How Elisabetta Cocciaretto won Lausanne 2023

Other notable ranking movement this week:

Yanina Wickmayer +16 (from No.109 to No.93): A semifinalist in Warsaw, Wickmayer, a former World No.12, returns to the Top 100 this week, at No.93, her best ranking since the week of Jul. 17, 2017.

Clara Burel +23 (from No.84 to No.61): For the second time in her career, Burel advanced to the final in Lausanne -- her only two finals appearances on tour. As runner-up, she collected 180 ranking points as she jumps 23 spots to No.61. She is now the No.3 ranked Frenchwoman behind only No.6 Caroline Garcia and No.43 Varvara Gracheva.

Diana Shnaider +15 (from No.101 to No.86): Shnaider, who made her Top 100 debut earlier this year in January, returns to the Top 100 this week moving to a career-high No.86 after advancing to the semifinals at Hamburg.

Diane Parry +11 (from No.90 to No.79): For the second time in her career, Parry advanced to a tour-level semifinal in Lausanne, pushing her ranking up 11 spots to No.79.

Noma Noha Akugue +65 (from No.207 to No.142): Making her main-draw debut last week in Hamburg, the 19-year-old reaches a career-high this week at No.142. In the process, she becomes the first German teenager to make her WTA singles final debut since Annika Beck (2013 Luxembourg).

Inspired by Osaka, German teenager Noma Noha Akugue breaks through in Hamburg

Alina Korneeva +106 (from No.326 to No.220): Last week, junior No.1 Korneeva became the youngest ITF W100 champion. She did so in Figueira da Foz as a qualifier. The title run boosts her ranking 106 spots to No.220, putting her in contention for a US Open qualifying entry.