ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA announced today that the doubles teams of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs, and Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara have become the latest pairs to qualify for the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun.



The two teams are joining Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens, and Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles draw, where just three qualification places remain for the WTA Finals in Cancun.

Krawczyk and Schuurs will make their second team appearance at the WTA Finals, having reached the semifinals in their debut team appearance in 2022. This will mark Schuurs' fifth consecutive appearance overall, having made two additional semifinals in 2019 and 2021. Krawczyk made her first showing at the tournament in 2021.



This season, the American-Dutch duo have lifted WTA 500 titles at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and Rothesay International Eastbourne. They also finished as runners-up at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Montreal).

Photo by WTA

Aoyama and Shibahara became the second all-Japanese doubles team to qualify for the WTA Finals Guadalajara in 2021. This year they book their return to the WTA Finals Cancun, becoming the first all-Japanese team to qualify twice for the year-end championships.



This season, the duo lifted two titles at WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Montreal) and WTA 250 Libema Open (‘s-Hertogenbosch), and displayed their best Grand Slam result to date by reaching the Australian Open final.



The GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun features the top eight singles players and doubles teams on the Race to the WTA Finals, competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.



Click here to see the latest Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard in doubles, with three qualifying places remaining.



Buy your tickets for the 2023 WTA Finals here.