Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova will kickstart their comebacks at next month's ASB Classic after receiving wild cards for the WTA 250 tournament, which begins on January 1.

Former US Open champion Raducanu has not competed since Stuttgart in April after undergoing multiple ankle and wrist surgeries, and is now ranked No.296. The 21-year-old Briton made her Auckland debut this year, sustaining an ankle injury in the second round against Viktoria Hruncakova.

Former Roland Garros semifinalist Anisimova announced an indefinite mental health break from tennis in May. The 22-year-old American, whose career-high is No.21, has not competed since a first-round loss to Arantxa Rus in Madrid. Anisimova has previously enjoyed success in Auckland, reaching the quarterfinals on her tournament debut in 2019 and the semifinals a year later. She is currently ranked No.367.

The Auckland entry list is led by defending champion Coco Gauff, whose title here in January spearheaded a breakthrough year for the 19-year-old that saw her claim her first Grand Slam crown at the US Open. Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki will also continue their comebacks from maternity leave here.