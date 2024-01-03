SYDNEY -- Former No.1 Angelique Kerber came from a set down and saved two match points to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(7) to earn the first win of her comeback and give Germany an early 1-0 lead over Australia in the United Cup semifinals.

"Ajla played an amazing match," Kerber said. "I think we both played at a really high level. It's so great to see her back after injury last year.

"For me, it's the first singles win after coming back and it's really a great feeling."

How the match was won: Kerber dominated the head-to-head over Tomljanovic going into the match, having won all six sets the two previously played. Their first meeting since 2021 began with a lengthy service game that saw Kerber break through to get the early advantage. But with the partisan crowd backing her, Tomljanovic reeled off five consecutive games to build a 5-1 lead.

Bidding to notch her first victory since her 18-month maternity layoff, Kerber battled back. But a poor service game ended with a forehand that drifted wide, and Tomljanovic closed out the opener after 53 minutes.

Buoyed by her three-game surge in the opening set, Kerber locked in to start the second set. She snuffed out the Australian's momentum by shifting to a more aggressive return position. The adjustment allowed Kerber to dominate Tomljanovic's service games and race through the set to force a decider.

Kerber continued her march early in the final set. With the help of two line-clipping shots, Kerber quieted the crowd and consolidated an early break to lead 2-0.

But with the home crowd behind her, Tomljanovic continued to battle back. With Kerber serving at 4-3, the World No.292 won a lung-busting 25-shot rally to open the game. When Kerber struck her first double fault of the night at 15-40, Ken Rosewall Arena erupted and Australia was back in the mix.

Turning point: After Tomljanovic broke Kerber as the German served for the win at 6-5, the match went to a deciding tiebreak. From 5-3 down, Tomljanovic earned two match points with blistering backhand winners, but could not convert either chance. Given a reprieve, Kerber came back to seal the thrilling win after 2 hours and 34 minutes.

"I just tried to play as many matches as possible before going to Melbourne," Kerber said. "I tried to learn from my last three matches. Coming out here and winning such a tough battle means a lot to me. It means a lot to have a match like this before going to the Australian Open."

Up next: ATP No.12 Alex de Minaur will look to back up his rousing victory over No.1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals to keep Australia in the tie and force a deciding mixed doubles rubber. He will face No.7 Alexander Zverev.

The winner of Saturday night's tie will face top-seeded Poland in the final on Sunday.