Elina Svitolina, Wang Xinyu and Iga Swiatek all landed on Wimbledon's compilation of the best shots of the day.

Svitolina and Wang punched their tickets to the Round of 16 with straight-set wins on Saturday. A semifinalist last year, Svitolina has enjoyed resurgent form at Wimbledon. Her win over two-time finalist Jabeur was her first Top 10 win since she stunned No.1 Swiatek at Wimbledon last year.

En route to snapping her six-match losing streak to Top 10 opposition, Svitolina won a pair of rallies that earned raves from Martina Navratilova, who was commentating for the BBC.

Wang advanced by engineering a remarkable comeback against Harriet Dart. The Brit led by a set and 3-1 before Wang battled back to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 and advance to the Round of 16 at a Slam for the second time in her career. Wang's comeback was kickstarted by a no-look lob winner that stunned both Dart and the crowd.

Swiatek went down to Putintseva, but she went down swinging. She lost her rhythm in the second and third sets, but the World No.1 was striking the ball big and clean in the opening frame. You can hear the No.1 Court crowd's reaction to her relentless power, as well as Svitolina and Wang's outstanding work below:

