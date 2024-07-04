Jasmine Paolini's breakthrough 2024 season now includes a slice of national history.

The Roland Garros finalist rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win over No.19 seed Emma Navarro at Wimbledon on Tuesday to reach the semifinals of the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time -- and become the first woman from her country to every reach a Wimbledon semifinal.

Italian women had previously been 0-4 in Wimbledon quarterfinals before Paolini's 58-minute triumph on Centre Court, which was also her first-ever win against Navarro -- who had upset No.2 seed Coco Gauff in the Round of 16 -- in four tries.

From an early break down at 2-1, Paolini soared to 11 of the next 12 games, ending the match with 19 winners -- more than triple Navarro's six -- as both players hit 12 unforced errors. She only faced the one break point in the first set, and saved all three she faced in the second set, while breaking Navarro's serve five times in total.

What. A. Performance 👏@JasminePaolini powers into her first #Wimbledon SF with a stunning 6-2, 6-1 win over Navarro! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/ERbcuOCXTc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2024

But a history-making performance for Paolini's home country wasn't the only story in the match.

Is she another Marketa Vondrousova in the making? Last year, the left-handed Czech became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in the Open Era, having entered the tournament with a sub-.500 career record on the surface.

Paolini has the potential to take things a step further: At age 28, she had never won a tour-level main draw match on grass before this year. But after a semifinal showing in Eastbourne, she's now matched that result at the All England Club after three prior first-round exits.

Serena was the last, but Paolini could be next. After reaching her first Grand Slam final on clay at Roland Garros, Paolini will look to be the first woman to also make the Wimbledon final in the same year since Serena Williams in 2016 when she faces Donna Vekic in Thursday's semifinals.

Paolini owns a 2-1 head-to-head record against Vekic, though they've only played on hard courts.

More to come...