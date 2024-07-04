Donna Vekic of Croatia pulled off a come-from-behind victory to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career, halting the Cinderella run of qualifier Lulu Sun of New Zealand 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Wimbledon 2024: Scores | Draws | Order of play

In her third Grand Slam quarterfinal and first at Wimbledon, World No.37 Vekic had to battle hard to overcome 123rd-ranked Sun, who was aiming to become only the second qualifier to reach the ladies' singles semifinals at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old Vekic eventually edged past 23-year-old Sun after 2 hours and 8 minutes of play on No.1 Court, breaking new personal ground at a Grand Slam event by making the final four.

"I have a full box of people there, and without them, I would not be here"



You can see what it means to @DonnaVekic 🫶 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BfjKdJX9fk — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2024

Looking ahead: Former Top 20 player Vekic will now try to go one further and make her first Grand Slam final.

She will have to beat a current Top 20 player to get there: either No.7 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy or No.19 seed Emma Navarro of the United States, who will face off in Tuesday's second quarterfinal.

Paolini leads Vekic 2-1 in their head-to-head, but this would be their first meeting on grass. Vekic defeated Navarro in their only previous meeting, on the hard courts of Monterrey last year.

Deepest major run: Vekic hit this major semifinal milestone in the 43rd Grand Slam main-draw showing of her 12-year professional career.

In the Open Era (since 1968), only Barbora Strycova (53), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (52), Elena Likhovtseva (46) and Roberta Vinci (44) took more Grand Slam appearances to make a maiden semifinal.

More from Wimbledon:

But Vekic, who won her first WTA title a decade ago at age 17, has been adept on grass courts. The Croat has reached five singles finals on the surface, including a title at 2017 Nottingham. This season, she is now 10-3 on grass, including a final just last week in Bad Homburg.

Vekic's performance also matches a Wimbledon best for her country. Vekic is the second woman representing Croatia to make the Wimbledon semifinals, following Mirjana Lucic in 1999, 25 years ago.

Match moments: Sun, who had a captivating breakthrough run to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, earned the first break of the day to lead 6-5, and a winning drop shot gave Sun the one-set lead. Sun saved all four of the break points she faced during the first set.

In the second set, Vekic used deep returns to lead 5-3, where she held a set point. Sun pulled back on serve, but Vekic converted her next set point in the following game, tying up the match with a drop shot winner of her own. Vekic had 12 winners to Sun’s eight in the second set.

With a head of steam building, Vekic was finding more powerful serves and groundstrokes in the decider, and she won the first 13 points of the third set en route to 5-0. Sun got on the board with a love hold for 5-1, but Vekic would not be denied.

Vekic crushed a crosscourt forehand to line up triple match point, and she only needed one chance after a Sun rally backhand flew long. During a commanding third set, Vekic won all nine points where she got her first serve into play, went 5-for-5 at the net, and converted both of her break points.

More to come...