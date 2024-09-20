Since winning the US Open, it’s seemed like one wild photo opportunity for Aryna Sabalenka. Through the wonders of social media, her followers have been along for the ride.

Sabalenka, and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, have been jet-setting (literally), soaking up the sun in Athens, climbing to the top of the Acropolis and taking selfies in front of the Parthenon.

“Training @georgiosfrangulis to be an IG boyfriend,” she posted on her Instagram account.

In truth, it was only a brief -- and well-deserved -- break from training.

“I think I had four or five days off,” Sabalenka told reporters Tuesday at the China Open in Beijing. “I think it was enough to celebrate, to have fun, to recharge, reset, and start everything over again. I had good week and a half, I guess, of preparation before Asia.

“I still need some time to realize what happened. I think I'm just going to look back at the season after I finish this season. Right now, I just want to keep going till the end without, like, looking back and thinking.”

There are a few incentives looming that should capture her attention. Like back-to-back Hologic WTA Tour 1000 events in Beijing and Wuhan, where the World No.2 can make up some significant ground on No.1 Iga Swiatek.

They’re the only two qualifiers so far for the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Swiatek leading the PIF Race to the WTA Finals by a narrow margin, 8,285 to 7,876. Sabalenka trails Swiatek in the overall rankings, 10,885 to 8,716, but with Swiatek passing on Beijing for personal reasons, Sabalenka hopes to seize this opportunity.

Last year, Sabalenka ended Swiatek’s 75-week run at No.1, becoming the 29th woman to ascend to the top. But with a flourish at the year-end championships in Cancun, Swiatek regained the No.1 ranking. Sabalenka’s reign was brief, eight weeks. And while No.1 remains a year-end goal, she’s trying to live in the present.

“I’m trying to focus on my game,” Sabalenka said. “There’s only three tournaments left. I’m just trying to bring my best tennis on court. After the season, I'll see if it was enough to finish the year at World No.1 or have to improve something else to get to World No.1.

“My whole life, I’ve been working so hard to get to the top hundred, then Top 50, then Top 10, get to the Top 2. I think as the best player in the world, you inspire younger generation. For me, that’s always been the main goal for me. That would be really, really cool.”

Coming into Beijing, no one has more momentum than Sabalenka.

4 - Aryna Sabalenka is the player with the joint-most WTA level titles won on Chinese soil this Century (four, level with Agnieszka Radwanska). Top-seeded.#ChinaOpen | @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/89rqjOmgQl — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 24, 2024

Winning the WTA 1000 Cincinnati event and the US Open gives her a 12-match winning streak. No.2 seed Jessica Pegula lost a straight-sets final to Sabalenka in New York; No.3 Jasmine Paolini went out in the fourth round to Karolina Muchova; No.4 Coco Gauff fell in the fourth round to fellow American Emma Navarro, and No.5 Zheng Qinwen lost in the US Open quarterfinals to Sabalenka.

On Saturday, Sabalenka plays Mananchaya Sawangkaew in a second-round match. Sabalenka is a two-time quarterfinalist in Beijing.

She’s won two of the season’s four majors and fashioned a record of 46-11 this year and won nearly $8 million. Yet, Sabalenka isn’t coasting into this one. On Tuesday, she posted photos of a practice with Barbora Krejcikova -- the only other 2024 Grand Slam singles champion in the field.

“It’s important to do well here before the WTA Finals, to have these matches in your pocket before going to the Finals, where every match is high-intensity match.” Sabalenka said.