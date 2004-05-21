Personal

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES

SINGLES (1): 2025 - Canberra.





Career in Review

In 2024 produced a breakthrough performance at Osaka, reaching SF as a qualifier. Her ranking climbed into the Top 150 for the first time and peaked at No.127 in December after earning her fourth career ITF title at W100 Takasaki



Claimed first ITF title in 2023 at W15 Kashiwa and played first WTA Tour match at Osaka in qualifying



Began on the ITF circuit in 2021 at 17 years old



