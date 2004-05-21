Unlock fantasy, live streams and more, all for free. Advantage, fans.
Learn More
Ranking

Head To Head

-

aoi ito
  • Player list coming soon. Please check back for updates.

JPN
-
- Matches Played
-
-

Add Player
  • Player list coming soon. Please check back for updates.

A. Ito

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Player Profiles

-

Career Highest Ranking

-
-

WTA Ranking

-
-

Age

-
-

Date of Birth

-
-

Place of Birth

-
-

Height

-
-

Plays

-

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Previous Matches

Aoi Ito

JAPAN
Height
-
Plays
-
Age
-
May 21 2004
Birthplace
-
New Feature

Pick your favorite players and tailor your content!

Favouriting popup
Current Ranking
0
May 5 2025
0
YTD 2025
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2025
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2025
Career High
0
May 5 2025
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/00
Career

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches data

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Latest Player Videos

Latest Player News

Photos: Aoi Ito and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025

View gallery
  • Japan's unorthodox No. 3, Aoi Ito, entered the Top 100 on May 5 after reaching the Tokyo ITF W100 semifinals. The 20-year-old made the 2024 Osaka semifinals on her WTA debut and was the Canberra WTA 125 champion in January.
8 /08
  • Polina Kudermetova, 21, roared into the Top 100 on Jan. 6 after a spectacular seven-match run to the Brisbane final as a qualifier, including her first Top 10 win over Daria Kasatkina in the third round.
  • Eva Lys, 23, cracked the Top 100 on Jan. 27 after the German became the first lucky loser in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
  • Emiliana Arango, 24, became the sixth Colombian to reach the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after an 11-match winning streak that included the Cancun WTA 125 title and then, as a qualifier, her first tour-level final in Merida.
  • Australia's Maya Joint, 18, entered the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after reaching her first WTA 500 quarterfinal in Merida. Joint rose from No. 773 to No. 119 in 2024, and started 2025 by reaching her first WTA semifinal in Hobart.
  • Anca Todoni, 20, entered the Top 100 on Mar. 17. The Romanian had won her first two WTA 125 titles at Bari and Santa Cruz in 2024, and qualified for her first two majors at Wimbledon 2024 and the Australian Open 2025.
  • Alexandra Eala, 19, became the first ever Filipina in the Top 100 on Mar. 31 following a stunning breakout run in Miami. Eala upset Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to the semifinals.
  • Robin Montgomery, 20, entered the Top 100 on Apr. 7 after reaching the Charleston second round, having also made the Auckland semifinals in January. The American had been ranked between No. 102 and No. 117 for the entirety of the previous eight months.
  • Japan's unorthodox No. 3, Aoi Ito, entered the Top 100 on May 5 after reaching the Tokyo ITF W100 semifinals. The 20-year-old made the 2024 Osaka semifinals on her WTA debut and was the Canberra WTA 125 champion in January.
  • Japan's unorthodox No. 3, Aoi Ito, entered the Top 100 on May 5 after reaching the Tokyo ITF W100 semifinals. The 20-year-old made the 2024 Osaka semifinals on her WTA debut and was the Canberra WTA 125 champion in January.

More on Ito...

Personal

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES (1): 2025 - Canberra.

Career in Review

In 2024 produced a breakthrough performance at Osaka, reaching SF as a qualifier. Her ranking climbed into the Top 150 for the first time and peaked at No.127 in December after earning her fourth career ITF title at W100 Takasaki

Claimed first ITF title in 2023 at W15 Kashiwa and played first WTA Tour match at Osaka in qualifying

Began on the ITF circuit in 2021 at 17 years old

Matches Filter
Filter by Year
Filter by Tournament

Matches do not include current week match results.

Loading matches data

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

No grand slam information available at this time

This player has not participated in any Grand Slam Singles Main Draw events

Filter
2025
Filter

Sorry, we couldn't find any stats for the year selected.

Loading Stats Data

* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
100
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
100
May 05, 2025
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
266
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
180
Sep 16, 2024
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 100
2024 126 157
2023 379 417
2022 683 724
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 226
2024 180 223
2023 211 247
2022 511 547
Filter
2025
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Week Week by Week Ranking
May 5, 2025 100
Apr 21, 2025 101
Apr 14, 2025 104
Apr 7, 2025 104
Mar 31, 2025 104
Mar 17, 2025 106
Mar 3, 2025 112
Feb 24, 2025 110
Feb 17, 2025 116
Feb 10, 2025 120
Feb 3, 2025 114
Jan 27, 2025 112
Jan 13, 2025 109
Jan 6, 2025 109
Dec 30, 2024 126
Dec 23, 2024 126
Dec 16, 2024 126
Dec 9, 2024 127
Dec 2, 2024 127
Nov 25, 2024 130
Nov 18, 2024 150
Nov 11, 2024 157
Nov 4, 2024 157
Oct 28, 2024 156
Oct 21, 2024 151
Oct 14, 2024 188
Oct 7, 2024 191
Sep 23, 2024 213
Sep 16, 2024 208
Sep 9, 2024 211
Aug 26, 2024 230
Aug 19, 2024 229
Aug 12, 2024 230
Aug 5, 2024 234
Jul 29, 2024 234
Jul 22, 2024 254
Jul 15, 2024 262
Jul 1, 2024 242
Jun 24, 2024 238
Jun 17, 2024 239
Jun 10, 2024 246
May 27, 2024 247
May 20, 2024 266
May 6, 2024 276
Apr 22, 2024 282
Apr 15, 2024 290
Apr 8, 2024 291
Apr 1, 2024 290
Mar 18, 2024 289
Mar 4, 2024 294
Feb 26, 2024 293
Feb 19, 2024 294
Feb 12, 2024 292
Feb 5, 2024 329
Jan 29, 2024 365
Jan 15, 2024 368
Jan 8, 2024 373
Jan 1, 2024 383
Dec 25, 2023 383
Dec 18, 2023 380
Dec 11, 2023 381
Dec 4, 2023 379
Nov 27, 2023 397
Nov 20, 2023 427
Nov 13, 2023 417
Nov 6, 2023 417
Oct 23, 2023 418
Oct 16, 2023 420
Oct 9, 2023 386
Oct 2, 2023 392
Sep 25, 2023 397
Sep 18, 2023 395
Sep 11, 2023 399
Aug 28, 2023 426
Aug 21, 2023 425
Aug 14, 2023 425
Aug 7, 2023 422
Jul 31, 2023 423
Jul 24, 2023 419
Jul 17, 2023 412
Jul 3, 2023 479
Jun 26, 2023 472
Jun 19, 2023 468
Jun 12, 2023 488
May 29, 2023 554
May 22, 2023 549
May 8, 2023 572
Apr 24, 2023 642
Apr 17, 2023 643
Apr 10, 2023 642
Apr 3, 2023 646
Mar 20, 2023 676
Mar 6, 2023 674
Feb 27, 2023 667
Feb 20, 2023 669
Feb 13, 2023 669
Feb 6, 2023 667
Jan 30, 2023 662
Jan 16, 2023 663
Jan 9, 2023 690
Jan 2, 2023 691
Dec 26, 2022 690
Dec 19, 2022 687
Dec 12, 2022 693
Dec 5, 2022 695
Nov 28, 2022 684
Nov 21, 2022 683
Nov 14, 2022 720
Nov 7, 2022 724
Oct 31, 2022 725
Oct 24, 2022 734
Oct 17, 2022 795
Oct 10, 2022 1207
Oct 3, 2022 1207
Sep 26, 2022 1209
Sep 19, 2022 1212
Sep 12, 2022 1219
Aug 29, 2022 1233
Aug 22, 2022 1224
Aug 15, 2022 1222
Aug 8, 2022 1223
Aug 1, 2022 1303
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Week Week by Week Ranking
May 5, 2025 266
Apr 21, 2025 291
Apr 14, 2025 275
Apr 7, 2025 270
Mar 31, 2025 270
Mar 17, 2025 258
Mar 3, 2025 254
Feb 24, 2025 249
Feb 17, 2025 258
Feb 10, 2025 255
Feb 3, 2025 240
Jan 27, 2025 230
Jan 13, 2025 227
Jan 6, 2025 226
Dec 30, 2024 230
Dec 23, 2024 233
Dec 16, 2024 233
Dec 9, 2024 233
Dec 2, 2024 232
Nov 25, 2024 210
Nov 18, 2024 219
Nov 11, 2024 223
Nov 4, 2024 219
Oct 28, 2024 223
Oct 21, 2024 219
Oct 14, 2024 207
Oct 7, 2024 210
Sep 23, 2024 183
Sep 16, 2024 180
Sep 9, 2024 187
Aug 26, 2024 218
Aug 19, 2024 206
Aug 12, 2024 208
Aug 5, 2024 211
Jul 29, 2024 213
Jul 22, 2024 219
Jul 15, 2024 221
Jul 1, 2024 206
Jun 24, 2024 206
Jun 17, 2024 208
Jun 10, 2024 211
May 27, 2024 211
May 20, 2024 210
May 6, 2024 214
Apr 22, 2024 209
Apr 15, 2024 208
Apr 8, 2024 210
Apr 1, 2024 208
Mar 18, 2024 207
Mar 4, 2024 209
Feb 26, 2024 212
Feb 19, 2024 210
Feb 12, 2024 211
Feb 5, 2024 220
Jan 29, 2024 229
Jan 15, 2024 236
Jan 8, 2024 235
Jan 1, 2024 234
Dec 25, 2023 236
Dec 18, 2023 236
Dec 11, 2023 237
Dec 4, 2023 236
Nov 27, 2023 258
Nov 20, 2023 254
Nov 13, 2023 247
Nov 6, 2023 247
Oct 23, 2023 245
Oct 16, 2023 228
Oct 9, 2023 227
Oct 2, 2023 211
Sep 25, 2023 285
Sep 18, 2023 283
Sep 11, 2023 284
Aug 28, 2023 286
Aug 21, 2023 315
Aug 14, 2023 314
Aug 7, 2023 319
Jul 31, 2023 316
Jul 24, 2023 316
Jul 17, 2023 320
Jul 3, 2023 371
Jun 26, 2023 369
Jun 19, 2023 370
Jun 12, 2023 375
May 29, 2023 393
May 22, 2023 391
May 8, 2023 416
Apr 24, 2023 467
Apr 17, 2023 492
Apr 10, 2023 486
Apr 3, 2023 485
Mar 20, 2023 490
Mar 6, 2023 495
Feb 27, 2023 500
Feb 20, 2023 511
Feb 13, 2023 515
Feb 6, 2023 513
Jan 30, 2023 508
Jan 16, 2023 509
Jan 9, 2023 510
Jan 2, 2023 512
Dec 26, 2022 511
Dec 19, 2022 511
Dec 12, 2022 514
Dec 5, 2022 516
Nov 28, 2022 519
Nov 21, 2022 515
Nov 14, 2022 552
Nov 7, 2022 547
Oct 31, 2022 548
Oct 24, 2022 549
Oct 17, 2022 766
Oct 10, 2022 770
Oct 3, 2022 1185
Sep 26, 2022 1191
Sep 19, 2022 1205
Sep 12, 2022 1207
Aug 29, 2022 1232
Aug 22, 2022 1223
Aug 15, 2022 1209
Aug 8, 2022 1208
Filter

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.