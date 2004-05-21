Latest MatchesAll Matches
-
Ito defeats Wei in Canberra to capture first career WTA 125 title2025 Canberra 125 • January 4, 2025
-
Drawing inspiration: Aoi Ito’s creative mind fuels her tennis success2025 Scouting Reports • December 13, 2024
-
Vote now: The 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown continues the Asian swing2024 Shot of the Year Showdown • December 6, 2024
-
Emerging talents Ito and Saito showcase Japan’s bright future in Osaka2024 Osaka • October 17, 2024
-
Inspired by Hsieh, Aoi Ito takes her 'unique game' into Osaka semifinals2024 Osaka • October 16, 2024
Photos: Aoi Ito and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025View gallery
Personal
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES (1): 2025 - Canberra.
Career in Review
In 2024 produced a breakthrough performance at Osaka, reaching SF as a qualifier. Her ranking climbed into the Top 150 for the first time and peaked at No.127 in December after earning her fourth career ITF title at W100 Takasaki
Claimed first ITF title in 2023 at W15 Kashiwa and played first WTA Tour match at Osaka in qualifying
Began on the ITF circuit in 2021 at 17 years old
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|100
|2024
|126
|157
|2023
|379
|417
|2022
|683
|724
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|226
|2024
|180
|223
|2023
|211
|247
|2022
|511
|547
