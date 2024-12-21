Iga Swiatek sealed the win for Poland over Great Britain at the United Cup quarterfinals, boosting last year's runner-up into Saturday's final four with a 6-7(4) 6-1, 6-4 win over Katie Boulter. On the heels of Hubert Hurkacz's 7-6(3), 7-5 opening win over Billy Harris, Swiatek's victory secured Poland an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

"This match was crazy," Swiatek said. "So many changes of momentum. I thought I had it under control in the first set but for sure I got tight and I didn't work on it. I didn't want to repeat the mistake in the third."

Poland will face Kazakhstan for a spot in its second straight United Cup final. Last year, Poland held championship points before losing to Germany.

United Cup: Scores | Draws | Order of Play

In the first career meeting between Swiatek and Boulter, No.24 Boulter stood toe-to-toe with Swiatek from the baseline. She matched the former No.1 in pace and power in the first set. The United Cup has consistently brought out the best from Boulter, who scored the first Top 5 win of her career last year against Jessica Pegula in group play.

But the stakes were higher on Thursday night at Ken Rosewall Arena, where Great Britain came in as a heavy underdog against the experienced Polish side, which advanced to its third straight United Cup semifinal.

Swiatek earned an early 3-0 lead in the first set by fighting off four break points in the longest game of the match to consolidate her early break. She extended the lead to 4-1 but Boulter's ability to trouble Swiatek from the baseline with her flat hitting laid the foundation for the Briton's comeback.

Boulter's backhand was the shot that ultimately turned the tables. While Swiatek struggled to find her baseline consistency, Boulter came back to force the tiebreak. There, Boulter struck back-to-back backhand winners to take the 74-minute set.

Hot shot: Boulter stuns Swiatek to take the first set in United Cup quarters

The physical effort took its toll on Boulter. Swiatek responded immediately by securing a double-break lead, which she parlayed into a 6-1 second set. After striking 17 winners in the first set, Swiatek held Boulter to just four in the second.

But after failing to see a break point in the second set, Boulter broke at love to earn the early edge at 2-1 in the deciding set. Swiatek took an off-court medical timeout and returned with strapping on her upper right leg. On the resumption, Swiatek won eight consecutive points to put the set back in the balance.

The final set came down to the wire with both women finding her best when it mattered. Serving down 4-3, Boulter saved two break points with gritty baseline play, besting the Pole in two extended rallies. Swiatek responded by painting the sideline to wipe out a break-point chance for Boulter and move ahead 5-4. It would be Swiatek's final service game, as the WTA's best returner broke Boulter at love to take the 2-hour and 57-minute win.

A fight to the very end! 🤯🤯🤯@iga_swiatek leaves it all on the court to defeat Boulter in a three set thriller 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4. #UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/gcahTD1xZM — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 2, 2025

"I tried to keep pushing knowing that I had to keep up the quality," Swiatek said, "because with quality I wouldn't have to play these longer rallies if I'm more precise. But for sure it's harder to be precise under so much pressure.

"But I made it today. For sure it's a step forward. In some moments I knew I could be more brave and in the end I was able to so I was happy."

Earlier, Hurkacz clawed past Billy Harris 7-6(3), 7-5 to give Poland the early 1-0 lead. Hurkacz walked into Ken Rosewall Arena having lost both of his singles matches in Group B action. But the United Cup veteran, who has competed in the mixed-teams event in all three editions, was cool under pressure against tournament newcomer Harris.

“Definitely super pleased with myself,” Hurkacz said. “Today was a really difficult battle with Billy. He was playing some really great tennis and definitely really happy to get through this one.”



The Pole saved all three break points he faced according to Infosys ATP Stats and relied on his dominant first delivery, winning 88 per cent of his first-serve points.



Harris, the No. 125 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, served well himself, only losing serve once in the one-hour, 45-minute match. But in the critical moments, he was not as solid.



The Briton missed a backhand long to lose the first set and missed another one in the net at 5-5 in the second set to lose serve for the only time in the match.



“This win is so crucial for me to get more confidence and get another match in,” Hurkacz said.



It was the 150th tour-level hard-court win of Hurkacz’s career and more importantly for Team Poland, he is now 5-0 against players outside the world’s Top 30 at the United Cup. He fell to World No. 6 Casper Ruud and World No. 25 Tomas Machac in group play.