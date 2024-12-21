Led by Karolina Muchova and Tomas Machac, the Czech Republic has qualified for the United Cup quarterfinals by finishing as the best second-placed country in Sydney. Drawn into Group B, the Czechs defeated Norway (2-1) and lost to Poland (1-2), but edged out Group F's runner-up Australia on the percentage games won.

The Czech Republic's advancement will trigger a change in Sydney's quarterfinal draw. The Group B winner was scheduled to face the best second-placed country in Sydney. However, that will not be the case. By rule, no runner-up teams can play against their group's winner before the competition's final.

Poland, the winner of Group B, faced the Czech Republic on Wednesday in the final group match. Therefore, the countries cannot meet again in the quarterfinals.

By rule, the runner-up team will swap positions with the winner of the lowest-ranked group in the specific city.

In this case, the Czech Republic will swap places with Group F winner Great Britain and face Italy, the Group D winner on Friday. Great Britain will take on Poland on Thursday.

Barring any lineup changes, Muchova will face No.4 Jasmine Paolini in singles and Machac will face Flavio Cobolli. Muchova holds a 4-0 record against Paolini, with their most recent match coming at the 2024 US Open's Round of 16.